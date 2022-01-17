52-week highs, 52-week lows: Infosys, TCS among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 6 scrips at fresh lows

More than 460 stocks including Infosys, TCS and Larsen & Toubro hit 52-week high on BSE, while six scrips were at fresh lows.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands surged 20% to hit a new high on Monday.

