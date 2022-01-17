52-week highs, 52-week lows: Infosys, TCS among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 6 scrips at fresh lows

Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty were trading flat with positive bias on Monday. While the Sensex was up 126.56 points or 0.21% at 61349.59, Nifty50 was up 49.40 points or 0.27% at 18305.20. Auto index was up 1 per cent, while Metal index down 1 per cent and pharma index down 0.5 per cent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were also trading in the green. More than 460 stocks including Infosys, TCS and Larsen & Toubro hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock exchange (BSE), while six scrips were at fresh lows. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands also hit a new high on Monday.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
Shares of Infosys rallied to 52-week high of Rs 1,955.90, up from previous high of Rs 1,932.95, hit on 14 January. Adani Green Energy, ABB India, Astral Ltd, CMS InfoSystems, DB Realty, Dollar Industries, L&T, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Lakshmi Mills, CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia), SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd, Indraprastha, Gas Ltd, KKRRAFTON Developers Ltd, Superior Finlease Ltd and Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Ltd. were the scrips at 52-week low.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 191 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, while five scrips were at fresh lows. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Anant Raj Ltd, Bajaj Healthcare, CMS Info Systems, Coffee Day Enterprises, Greaves Cotton, Jet Freight Logistics, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life, Share India Securities, Tata Consultancy Services and Thermaz are among securities that hit 52-week high. On the other hand, Asian Hotels (West), Dilip Buildcon, Uniinfo Telecom Services and Wonder Fibromats were the scrips at 52-week low on NSE.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, SBI, Bharti Airtel, ITC, HUL, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex gainers. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Titan were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Hero Motocorp, ONGC, Tata Motors, Maruti and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers, while HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Hindalco, HDFC Bank and Britannia were the laggards.