52-week highs, 52-week lows: Vedant Fashions among 105 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 17 scrips at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat with a positive bias on Tuesday, on the back of positive global cues.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat with a positive bias on Tuesday, on the back of positive global cues. Stocks of index heavyweights such as Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries Ltd, among others. So far in the trade, BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 58,467, and a low of 57,780. While Nifty 50 rose to a day’s high of 17,450, and a low of 17,257.70. No stock hit a fresh 52-week high and 52-week low on the 30-stock Sensex so far in the trade.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 105 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include ARC Finance, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Classic Filaments, Diligent Industries, Gujchem Distillers India, ISF, Vedant Fashions, Magellanic Cloud, Megastar Foods, MRP Agro, Phoenix Township, SNL Bearings, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, and Shri Venkatesh Refineries, among others. On the flip side, 17 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Bharat Parenterals, Dev Information Technology, Fino Payments Bank, Indigo Paints, Muthoot Capital Services, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), and Seya Industries, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 22 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 16 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Accuracy Shipping, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF – April 2032 – Growth, Crest Ventures, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Mirza International, Nippon India Mutual Fund – ETF Nifty SDL – 2026 Maturity, Swelect Energy Systems, and Vaishali Pharma, among others.

On the contrary, Crown Lifters, Fiberweb (India), HeidelbergCement India, Indigo Paints, Megastar Foods, Moksh Ornaments, Muthoot Capital Services, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, and Vipul, among others. In the afternoon trade, Sensex was trading 184 points or 0.32 points up at 58,326, and Nifty 50 inex was ruling at 17420, up 67 points or 0.4 per cent.