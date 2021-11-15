52-week highs, 52-week lows: Airtel, HDFC, L&T among 200 stocks to hit new highs on BSE; 40 shares at new lows

The 30-stock index Sensex was hovering near 60,700, while the NSE Nifty was ruling above 18100

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading firm on Monday on the back of buying in index heavyweights such as Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS, among others. The 30-stock index Sensex was hovering near 60,700, while the NSE Nifty was ruling above 18100. In today’s session, just three — Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and L&T — hit their respective 52-week highs. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,982 apiece, hit on Thursday last week. While Airtel and HDFC share prices have crossed their previous session’s high, and rose to Rs 746, and Rs 3,021.10 apiece, respectively.

A total of 200 stocks rose to their new high on BSE on Monday. The marquee names include ACC, Chalet Hotels, Century Plyboards (I), Cenlub Industries, DCM, Digjam Ltd, Goldstone Technologies, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Indo-city Infotech, Macrotech Developers, Mtar Technologies, Page Industries, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), Sigachi Industries, SJS Enterprises, Tanla Platforms, Tata Elxsi, TCI Industries, Thermax, and Torrent Power Ltd. On the flip side, 40 stocks hit their fresh 52-week lows, so far on Monday. These include Aarti Drugs, Arihant Institute, CarTrade Tech, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Den Networks, Natural Biocon (India), PB Fintech, Sigachi Industries, SJS Enterprises, Sun Retail, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Trans Financial Resources, Vikas Proppant & Granite, and Windlas Biotech, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 94 scrips hit 52-week highs and 21 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission Ltd, Archidply Decor, Art Nirman, Asahi India Glass, Borosil, BSE, Central Depository Services (India), Century Plyboards (India), DCM, Digjam, eClerx Services, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Goldstone Technologies, Indo Thai Securities, Jindal Worldwide, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, KEI Industries, Laxmi Cotspin, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, McDowell Holdings, Metropolis Healthcare, Minda Industries, Mirza International, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Safari Industries (India), Sikko Industries, and WABCO India, among others.

While the stocks that hit 52-week lows were Aegis Logistics, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Den Networks, Granules India, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Iris Business Services, Madhav Copper, PB Fintech, and Windlas Biotech among others.