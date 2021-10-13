Titan, Power Grid, SBI among 347 stocks to hit 52-week highs on BSE; 19 shares hit 52-week lows

A total of 347 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Wednesday. Image: Reuters

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading at record high levels on Wednesday, on the back of buying in metal and auto stocks. Headline indices, Sensex and Nifty, scaled their respective lifetime highs today, hitting 60,789.65 and 18,177.95, respectively. Amid this rally, just four stocks — Power Grid Corporation of India, State Bank of India (SBI), Sun Pharma, and Titan Company — hit 52-week highs on the 30-stock BSE Sensex. SBI, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Titan share prices surpassed yesterday’s highs. SBI rose to Rs 486.90, Sun Pharma to Rs 846.80, and Titan to Rs 2,609.90. Power Grid shares hit a fresh high of Rs 204.50 apiece.

A total of 347 shares hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE so far on Wednesday. Top stocks were Angel Broking, Canara Bank, DB Realty, Endurance Technologies, Federal Bank, Hindalco Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, IDBI Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Page Industries, PVR, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Thomas Cook (India), and VIP Industries.

On BSE 200, a total of 27 scrips were trading at their fresh 52-week high levels. Some of the marquee names include Ashok Leyland, Bharat Electronics, Bosch, Avenue Supermarts, GMR Infrastructure, Indian Hotels Co, Marico, Trent, and Voltas, among others.

Even as BSE Sensex was trading at record high levels, a total of 19 shares touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE. The list includes stocks such as Adishakti Loha and Ispat, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Triveni Enterprises, Kapil Raj Finance, Regency Fincorp, Sansera Engineering, SBL Infratech, and Sun Retail.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 159 scrips hit 52-week highs and 7 stocks reached their 52-week lows. Stocks hitting 52-week highs include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Arvind, Ashoka Buildcon, Ashok Leyland, Best Agrolife, Borosil Renewables, BSE, Craftsman Automation, Dilip Buildcon, Delta Manufacturing, Equitas Holdings, GM Breweries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Securities, Jain Irrigation Systems, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, SRF, Trent, Trident, and Triveni Engineering & Industries.

On the flip side, seven stocks including the newly-listed Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Coastal Corporation, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Liquid ETF, and Pasupati Acrylon hit their respective 52-week lows.