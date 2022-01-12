52-week highs, 52-week lows: L&T, Tata Communications among stocks to hit 52-wk high, 7 scrips at fresh lows

Bulls retained control on Dalal Street on Wednesday as benchmark indices extended gains amid positive global cues and strong Q3 earnings outlook. The Sensex was up 460 points or 0.76% at 61077.33, and the Nifty was up 142.85 points or 0.79% at 18198.60. Except pharma, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green with Metal, Power and Realty indices up 1% each. In Broader markers, BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5% each. A total of 568 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while seven scrips were at fresh lows intraday.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE
A total of 568 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while seven scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows. Affle, DB Realty, JBM Auto, Apollo Finvest, BCL Industries, EKI Energy, Pidilite, Larsen and Toubro, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies, Sindhu Trade Links, SRF Ltd, Tata Communications, Thermax and Zee Media were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Aroma Enterprises, Ascensive Educare Ltd, Garodia Chemicals, Lerthai Finance, Mena Mani Industries, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and VR Woodart Ltd were the scrips that touched 52-week lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE
A total of 194 stocks on Wednesday hit 52-week highs on the National Stock Exchange, while two scrips were at fresh lows. Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Aptech Ltd, BcL Industries, Blue Dart Express, Coffee Day Enterprises, DB Realty, Dollar Industries, HCL Infosystems Ltd, JBM Auto, Larsen & Toubro (LT), Rategain Travel Technologies, TARC, Tata Communications were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Uniinfo Telecom Services were securities that hit fresh 52-week lows today.
Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50
Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Infosys, Powergrid, L&T were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Maruti were the top losers. Meanwhile, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and ONGC were the top gainers in Nifty pack, while Shree Cement, TCS, Titan, Wipro and Cipla were the laggards.