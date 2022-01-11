52-week highs, 52-week lows: JBM Auto, Zee Media among stocks to hit 52-wk high on BSE, 3 scrips at fresh lows

A total of 550 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE by noon, while three scrips touched fresh lows. Meanwhile, 194 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE, and five scrips were at fresh lows.

Indian equity markets were muted on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat with positive bias. While The BSE Sensex was up 200 points at 60,596, the NSE Nifty50 was at 18,036, up 32.8 points or 0.18%. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap were also higher by 0.2 and 0.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down 119 points or 0.31% at 38,228. A total of 550 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE by noon, while three scrips including Paytm, PolicyBazaar touched fresh lows. Meanwhile, 194 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE, and five scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 550 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while six scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows. Asian Paints, Zee Media, CMS Info Systems, Astec Lifesciences, Astral Ltd, CSL Finance, Dollar Industries, Jet Freight, JP Power, JBM Auto, Kitex, EKI Energy, Eldeco Housing & Industries, Netlink and Zee Media were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) and Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. were the scrips that touched 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

Of the total 199 securities listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 194 hit 52-week highs on Monday while five scrips were at fresh lows. Asian Energy Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company Ltd, CMS Info Systems, DB Realty, Dollar Industries, HCL Infosystems Ltd, JBM Auto, Lloyds Steels Industries, Rategain Travel Technologies, Sunteck Realty, TARC were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd were the securities that hit fresh 52-week lows today.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

HCL Technologies (up 3.78%), HDFC (1.48%), Reliance Industries (1.14%), Sun Pharma (0.93%), NTPC (0.87%), Infosys (0.56%%) were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Tata Steel (down 1.88%), Asian Paints (1.17%), Bajaj Finance (1.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (0.85%), Bajaj FInserv (1.08%), ITC (0.52%) were the top losers. Meanwhile, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Divis Lab and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in Nifty pack, while JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.