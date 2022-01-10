52-week highs, 52-week lows: Asian Paints, Zee Media among stocks to hit 52-wk high on BSE, Paytm at fresh low

52-week highs, 52-week lows: A total of 527 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE by 11:30 am, while six scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows.

Bulls maintained control on Dalal street as benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 extended gains on Monday. The Sensex was up 482.99 points or 0.81% at 60,227.64, and the Nifty was up 137.30 points or 0.77% at 17,950. Bank Nifty was up 379.9 points or 1.01% up at 38,119.50. Realty, Auto and bank indices were up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices were also trading higher. A total of 527 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE by 11:30 am, while six scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows. Meawhile, 196 stocks hit 52-week highs on NSE, and five scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 527 stocks hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) by 11:30 am, while six scrips including Paytm touched fresh lows. Asian Paints touched a fresh high of 3,588, surpassing the previous high of Rs 3,582 hit on Friday (7 January). BGR Energy, DB Realty, Birlasoft Ltd, CSL Finance Ltd, Dollar Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Forbes & Company Ltd, GRM Overseas, JBM Auto, Inflame Appliances Ltd, Oasis Securities Ltd, Pidilite and Zee Media were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Janus Corporation, Lumax Industries, Anubhav Infrastructure Ltd, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF, Nippon India Equity Savings Fund, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd were the scrips that touched 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

Of the total securities listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 196 hit 52-week highs on Monday while five scrips were at fresh lows. Asian Paints, Birlasoft Ltd, CMS Info Systems, Dollar Industries, HCL Infosystems Ltd, HP Adhesives, JBM Auto, Jet Freight Logistics Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries, Pidilite, Rategain Travel Technologies, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Tata Teleservices were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the other hand, DSP Liquid ETF, Lumax Industries, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal 5 Year G Sec ETF, Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Q 50 ETF and One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) touched 52-week lows on NSE.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

Maruti (up 3.47%), Infosys (2.58%), ITC (2.08%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (2%), HDFC (1.65%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.51%), Axis Bank (1.49%), ICICI Bank (1.34%), SBI (1.22%) were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, Wipro (down 2%), Asian Paints (0.94%), Dr Reddy (0.77%), Sun Pharma (0.57%), Reliance Industries (0.51%), HUL (0.25%) were the top losers. Meanwhile, UPL, Maruti, Hero Motocorp, Infosys and ITC were the top gainers in Nifty pack, while Wipro, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy, Divis Lab and Shree Cement were the laggards.