52-week highs, 52-wk lows: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Wilmar, among 150 stocks hit new highs on BSE; 21 at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent a higher on Thursday, on the back of buying in index heavyweights

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over half a per cent a higher on Thursday, on the back of buying in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank lof India (SBI). So far in the trade, the 30-stock index hit a day’s high of 59,009, while Nifty 50 touched a day’s high of 17,614.35. Amid this, Maruti Suzuki share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 9,022 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 8,975 apiece While no stock hit a 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Monday.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 150 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include DB Realty, Birla Cable, Cyber Media (India), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals, Jinal Poly Films, Magnum Ventures, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, National Aluminium Co, Omaxe, Ugar Suhar Works, and Veeram Securities, among others. On the flip side, 21 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Forbes & Company, GE Power India, Glenmark Life Sciences, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Jubilant Pharmova, Munjal Showa, Orchid Pharma, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 47 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 22 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Anik Industries, Adani Wilmar, Breadsell, Chola mandalam Investment and Finance Company, Deep Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Hindustan Composites, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, Omaxe, Poddar Housing and Development, Reliance Infrastructure, Servotech Power Systems, South West Pinnacle Exploration, Speciality Restaurants, Shree Ram Proteins, Zuari Global, among others.

On the contrary, AGS Transact Technologies, Akzo Nobel India, Bajaj Consumer Care, Crown Lifters, GE Power India, Glenmark Life Sciences, Greenlam Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Orchid Pharma, and Zydus Wellness, among others hit new 52-week lows.