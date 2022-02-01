52-week highs, 52-week lows: SBI, Canara Bank among stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 11 scrips at new lows

Over 150 stocks including State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 11 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Bulls raged ahead on Dalal Street on Budget 2022 day. While BSE Sensex was up over 900 points or 1.58% at 58,927, NSE Nifty 50 was up 242 points or 1.4% up at 17,582. Except auto and oil & gas, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green. In the broader markets, BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat. Over 150 stocks including State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda hit 52-week high on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), while 11 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 154 stocks hit 52-week high on Tuesday, while 11 scrips were at fresh lows. Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, DB Realty, Gravita India, Gujchem Distillers India, Honda India Power Products, KIFS Financial Services, Lakshmi Mills Company, State Bank of India, Shilchar Technologies, Tata Elxsi were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. Meanwhile, Alkosign Ltd, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries, Janus Corporation, Palm Jewels, MAS Financial Services, Superior Finlease, Take Solutions were among the scrips that were at 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 41 securities hit 52-week high today while seven scrips were at 52-week lows. Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, DB Realty, ONGC, Fineotex Chemical, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Elxsi were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. Meanwhile, Axis Healthcare ETF, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, MAS Financial Services, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Take Solutions and Vaibhav Global Ltd were the securities at new lows.

Top gainers and losers on Sensex, Nifty 50

Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, Infosys, ICICI Bank, ITC and HCL Tech were the top Sensex gainers, while SBI, Powergrid, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers. Meanwhile in the Nifty pack, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ultratech Cement, Britannia, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while IOC, BPCL, Tata Motors, ONGC and State Bank of India were the laggards.