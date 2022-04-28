52-week high, 52-week low: RIL, Adani Power among 139 BSE stocks at new highs; Zomato, Future Retail hit lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 1 per cent higher on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry, as bulls made a comeback. So far in the day BSE Sensex rose to a day’s high of 57,573.07, while NSE Nifty 50 hit 17,252.65 as day’s high. Stocks of index heavyweight Reliance Industries, yet again, hit another all-time high of Rs 2,838 apiece, crossing its previous high of Rs 2,827.10 apiece. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

In afternoon deals, a total of 139 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Adani Power, Amba Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. co., Crisil, Fine Organic Industries, MID India Industries, MPL Plastics, Navkar Urbanstructure, Naysaa Securities, Quadrant Televentures, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sayaji Hotels, Shoppers Stop, Trishakti Electronics & Industries, Vadilal Industries, and Veranda Learning Solutions, among others. On the flip side, 14 stocks fell to their fresh 52-week lows on Thursday. These stocks were Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Nivaka Fashions, Uma Exports, Zee Learn, and Zomato among others.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 55 stocks were at their new 52-week highs, while 13 at fresh 52-week lows in the afternoon trade. The stocks that hit fresh highs were Adani Power, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Agro Phos India, Apcotex Industries, Adani Wilmar, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Choice International, Dev Information Technology, IIFL Finance, Omaxe, Prakash Pipes, Roto Pumps, Sangam (India), among others.

On the contrary, stocks that hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE were Dhani Services, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Pix Transmissions, Tata Mutual Fund – Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund, and Zomato, among others.