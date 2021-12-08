52-week high, 52-week low: RIIL, Devyani among 207 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE; 11 scrips at fresh lows

Reliance Industrial was at a 52-week high on Wednesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose on Wednesday, extending yesterday’s rally. Sensex added 1,000 points to hit a high of 58,634 points on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index was up 283 points near 17,460. Bank Nifty continued to rally, soaring 1.7% on Wednesday afternoon. The index was trading near 37,200 levels. Amid positive market momentum, as many as 207 scrips on the BSE traded at 52-week high values while 11 stocks were down at 52-week lows.

On 52-week high and low

On Bombay Stock Exchange, Devyani International, BMW Industries Ltd, APM Finvest, Goldstone Tech, Oricon Enterprises, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL), other stocks traded at a 52-week high on Wednesday. On the other hand, stocks that hit fresh lows on BSE include ERP Soft Systems, Janus Corporation, Kansal Fibres, Max Alert Systems, Trescon, Whirlpool of India.

On NSE, stocks that hit 52-week highs were Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited, Arihant Superstructures Limited, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, Oswal Agro Mills Limited, Megasoft Limited, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, among others. Meanwhile, stocks to trade at 52-week low values included Apollo Pipes Limited, Black Box Limited, Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited, Kriti Industries (India) Limited, Laxmi Cotspin Limited, Marine Electricals (India) Limited, and Whirlpool of India Limited.

Volume gainers

Total Transport Systems Limited was the top volume gainer on NSE on Monday with more than 42 lakh equity shares exchanging hands between investors. 27.03 times the 1-week average traded volume witnessed by the stock. Total Transport Systems Limited was up 15%.

Kiri Industries Limited was the second volume gainer on NSE with over 9.23 lakh shares of the company moving between investors as the scrip rose 9.66%. The traded volume was 17.04 times the 1-week average.

Other volume shockers on NSE included Windsor Machines Limited, IIFL Finance Limited, Hitech Corporation Limited and Raj Television Network Limited, among others.