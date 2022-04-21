52-week high, 52-week low: Reliance shares among 155 BSE stocks to hit fresh highs; Hariom Pipe at new low

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly 1.5 per cent up on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry, on the back of buying index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and HDFC Bank, among others. So far in the day, BSE Sensex rose to a day’s high of 57,852.78, and Nifty 50 to 17,367.35. On Thursday, only Reliance Industries share price managed to make a fresh all-time high on S&P BSE Sensex. The stock rose to Rs 2,785.25, surpassing its previous high of Rs 2,750 apiece touched in October last year. While no stock fell to a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex in Thursday’s trade.

In the afternoon deals on BSE, a total of 155 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on the day of weekly F&O expiry. These include Angel One, AU Small Finance Bank, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Coal India, Dhanashree Electronics, Fine Organic Industries, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Vedant Fashions, Rana Sugars, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Usha Martin, Uttam Sugar Mills, Veranda Learning Solutions, Zee Media Corporation, and Zuari Agro Chemicals, among others.

On the flip side, 13 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows on BSE in Thursday’s trade. The stocks were Birla Tyres, Hariom Pipe Industries, Indo-Global Enterprises, Nivaka Fashions, Seacoast Shipping Services, Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), and Uma Exports, among others.

On NSE, a total of 76 stocks rose to new 52-week high levels, while 8 scrips fell to make their fresh 52-week lows. Stocks that hit 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, The Andhra Sugars, Bang Overseas, Blue Star, Deep Energy Resources, Fine Organic Industries, ICICI Prudential Nifty Low Vol 30 ETF, Khaitan (India), Megastar Foods, Mold-Tek Technologies, Reliance Industries, SEL Manufacturing Company, Swan Energy, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Visa Steel, and VRL Logistics, among others.

On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Bhagiradha Chem & Ind-RE, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Hariom Pipe Industries, among others, hit fresh 52-week lows in Thursday trade.