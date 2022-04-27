52-week high, 52-week low: Reliance, Adani Power among 123 BSE stocks at new highs; Future Retail at new low

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly 1 per cent down on Wednesday, dragged by selling in index heavyweights such as Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), among others. So far in the trade today, BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 56,795.97, and NSE Nifty 50 fell to 17,016.65. Only stocks of index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) touched a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,827.10 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 2,800 touched on 22 April. While no stock a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex in today’s weak market momentum.
In the afternoon deals, a total of 123 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Amba Enterprises, Adani Wilmar, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, GHCL,Hardwyn India, Navkar Corporation, NLC India, Roopa Industries, SPV Global Trading, Thomas Scott (India), Vadilal Industries, and Veranda Learning Solutions, among others.
On the flip side, 20 stocks touched fresh 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in the afternoon trade. The marquee names include Dhani Services, Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Hariom Pipe Industries, Infibeam Avenues, KBC Global, Nivaka Fashions, and Uma Exports, among others.
On the NSE, 45 stocks made fresh 52-week highs, while 21 fell to their respective 52-week lows in the afternoon trade. The stocks that hit 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Bigbloc Construction, Cantabil Retail India, Cineline India, Dev Information Technology, EID Parry India, Gokul Agro Resources, GPT Infraprojects, GSS Infotech, Industrial Investment Trust, Kapston Services, Kotak Mutual Fund – Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Mold-Tek Technologies, NLC India, Omaxe, Premier Explosives, Rajratan Global Wire, Reliance Industries, SEL Manufacturing Company, and International Constructions, among others.
On the contrary, Asian Granito India, Foods & Inns, Future Retail, Hariom Pipe Industries, Orissa Bengal Carrier, Roto Pumps, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty IT ETF, Uma Exports, Vardhman Textiles, and Yaari Digital Integrated Services, others hit fresh 52-week low levels.