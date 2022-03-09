52-week high, 52-week low: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Star Health, Go Fashion among stocks to hit fresh lows

Bulls seemed to be making a swift comeback on Dalal Street as benchmark indices were seen marching higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

Bulls seemed to be making a swift comeback on Dalal Street as benchmark indices were seen marching higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex was up more than 750 points or 1.45% to sit above 54,200 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was up 200 points or 1.33% to hover around 16,200. Investors seemed to be buying into the oversold domestic markets. As indices rose, 60 stocks on the (Bombay Stock Exchange) BSE were trading at the 52-week highs while a total of 25 scrips set fresh highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

52-week high/low on BSE

Among stocks that hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE were Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, NDTV, Oracle Credit, Tine Agro, Virat Industries, Visco Trade Associates, TTK Healthcare, Shalimar Productions, Shah Alloys, and Ratnabhumi Developers. A total of 60 scrips touched their 52-week highs. On the other hand, just 18 stocks were at their 52-week lows values. Among these were Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Star Health and Allied Insurance Limited, Sansera Engineering, JK Cement, Go Fashion (India), Abhishek Infraventures, and Ind Renewable Energy.

52-week high/low on NSE

Stocks at their 52-week high were Arihant Capital Markets Limited, Future Enterprises Limited, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Mangalam Global Enterprise, NDTV, Sejal Glass, and Zydus Lifesciences. Hitting the lows were, Usha Martin Education & Solutions, Supreme Engineering, Whirlpool of India, and Akash Infra-Projects Limited among others.

Volume gainers NSE

The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited was the top volume gainer 1.34 lakh shares on NSE, 51 times the 1-week average. Arvee Laboratories was the second-largest volume gainer with 24,813 shares traded which is 34.86 times the 1-week average.