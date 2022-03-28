52-week high, 52-week low: PVR, Vedanta, VIP India among 130 BSE stocks to hit new highs, 69 at new lows

Sensex and Nifty were in the green after having opened with losses earlier in the day.

Domestic benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday afternoon, after having started the week’s first trade in the red. S&P BSE Sensex was up more than 100 points hovering above 57,450 while the NSE Nifty 50 was just shy of below 17,200. Bank Nifty index was, up nearly 0.50%. Amid this, a total of 130 stocks listed on the BSE hit their respective 52-week highs while 69 stocks hit their 52-week low values. On the NSE, 50 stocks were at their highs and 59 at their lows, taking the total to 109 stocks

52-week high/low on BSE

None of the stocks on the S&P BSE Sensex hit their respective highs or lows on Monday. Some of the other names included, Chalet Hotels, Delta Corp, EIH Ltd, Hindalco, Lemon tree Hotels, Vedanta Limited, and VIP India. Most of the names were from the hospitality industry as India opened doors for everyone from across the globe, for the first time since March 2020. Some other names were Adani Total Gas, Cummins India, Tata Elxsi, and Gujarat Alkalies. On the other side, at their lows were, Bajaj Consumer Care, Castrol India, Emami ltd, Godrej Industries, Thyrocare, Vaibhav Global, among others.

52-week high/low on NSE

Among stocks on the NSE, Adani Transmission, Agro-Tech (India), Asian Hotel (East), Adani Wilmar, EIH Associated Hotels, Inox Leisure, Oriental Hotels, PVR, Royal Orchid Hotels, Shree Ram Proteins, and Usha Martin were those that trades at fresh 52-week high values. Stocks that hit new lows included, Aarti Drugs, Aavas Financiers, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Limited, Dilip Buildcon, GMR Power and Urban Infra, and Godrej Industries.

Volume toppers

Foseco India was the top gainer on NSE, going by volume. As the stock soared more than 12%, more than 26,000 equity shares were traded between investors. This was 20 times the one-week average. EIH Associated Hotels Limited was the second most traded scrip with a little over 3 lakh shares moving between investors. This quantity was 11 times the 1-week average. Other scrips to trade at unusually high volumes were, Asian Hotels (East) Limited, Goldilam International, Supreme Engineering, and Tega Industries.