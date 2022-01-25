52-week high, 52-week low: Paytm, SBI Cards among shares to hit 52-week lows on BSE, 213 stocks at new highs

Domestic markets continued to be dominated by bears on Tuesday, extending their losses even though Wall Street equity indices staged a smart recovery on Monday.

Domestic markets continued to be dominated by bears on Tuesday, extending their losses even though Wall Street equity indices staged a smart recovery on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex hit a low of 56,409 soon after opening tanking more than 1,000 points from yesterday’s closing while NSE Nifty 50 tanked to as low at 16,836. Both the headline indices recouped some losses but were still deep in red. As benchmarks indices battled bears stock such as Zomato, Paytm, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and PB Fintech (Policybazaar) were down at their 52-week low values. A total of 213 stocks on BSE hit their 52-week high on Tuesday while 59 were at their fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on BSE

A total of 213 stocks on BSE hit their respective 52-week highs on Tuesday morning. These included Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Biogen Pharmchem Industries, BLS Infotech, Essar Securities, IFL Enterprises, Maitri Enterprises, Shalimar Productions, and ABB India. On the other hand, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Consumer Care, Castrol India, Dodla Dairy, HDFC AMC, Indraprastha Gas Limited, LIC Housing Finance, Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sigachi Industries, and Policybazaar were some of the stocks to hit their fresh 52-week lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high and low on NSE

On the NSE, 20 stocks were at their 52-week high values. Zodiac Energy Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Jindal Worldwide Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, United and Polyfab Gujarat Limited are among the stocks to have hit their highs. Meanwhile, Akzo Nobel India, Apollo Pipes, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Cartrade Tech, Colgate Palmolive (India), Gillette India, Glenmark Life Sciences, Petronet LNG, Strides Pharma, and Windlass Biotech were among the scrips to have hit their 52-week lows on NSE.

Volume toppers on NSE

In terms of volume, Lux Industries Limited was the top gainer on NSE on Tuesday with more than 4.8 lakh equity shares exchanging hands between investors, 6 times the 1-week average volume. IG Petrochemicals Limited was another volume gainer on NSE with nearly 2 lakh shares moving on the exchange. Other volume gainers include Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Craftsman Automation, and Indiamart Intermesh.