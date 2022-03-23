As indices traded volatile 110 scrips on the BSE hit their respective 52-week high values while a total of 43 trades at their highs on the NSE.

Sensex and Nifty 50 were down in the red on Wednesday as benchmark indices failed to hold on to the marginal opening gains. S&P BSE Sensex shed 270 points or 0.50% to hover around 57,700 while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 80 points at 17,230. As indices traded volatile 110 scrips on the BSE hit their respective 52-week high values while a total of 43 trades at their highs on the NSE. On the other hand, 19 stocks on the BSE traded at their respective 52-week lows and 10 did so on the NSE. None of the stocks on S&P BSE touched either their 52-week highs or lows.

52-week high/low on BSE

Among the 110 stocks to touch fresh 52-week highs on the BSE were Agri-Tech (India), Aviva Industries, Century Plyboards, Delta Corp, Jindal Steel & Power, NDTV, Trent, and Shoppers Stop. On the other hand, stocks that touched 52-week lows on the BSE include Future Retail, Paytm (One 97 Communications), Procter Gamble Health, Eureka Forbes, Sahara, Future Lifestyle Fashions, among others.

52-week high/low on NSE

On the NSE, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, Delta Corp, Everest Industries, Gateway Distriparks, GMR Power and Urban Infra, NIIT, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Usha Martin, were some of the stocks to have traded at fresh 52-week highs. On the flip side, 10 stocks hit their respective 52-week lows. These included Akash Infra-Projects, Dhani Services, Future Retail, Gateway Distriparks, One 97 Communications, GMR Power and Infra, Procter Gamble Health, and Vishal Fabrics.

Volume gainers

Menon Bearings was the top gainer on NSE, in terms of volume. NSE data showed that more than 14 lakh equity shares of the company exchanged hands between investors. This was 33.1 times more than the 1-week average.

Rajshree Polypack saw the second-largest volume among NSE stocks. Nearly 3 lakh shares of the company moved between investors on Wednesday, 17.55 times the 1-week average. Other volume gainers included Centum Polypack, Yuken India, Advani Hotels, and Gateway Distriparks among others.