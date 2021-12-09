52-week high, 52-week low: MTNL, Voda-IDEA among 199 stocks to hit fresh highs on BSE; 10 scrips at fresh lows

Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks on Thursday. (Image: REUTERS)

By Harshita Tyagi

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex opened with gains on Thursday but slipped in red soon after the opening bell. S&P BSE Sensex was trading 129 points down at 58,529 while NSE Nifty 50 was above 17,450. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed. India VIX was 1% lower while Bank Nifty was 0.5% in red. Amid tepid market momentum, 199 scrips on the BSE traded at 52-week high values while 10 stocks were down at 52-week lows.

On 52-week high and low

On Bombay Stock Exchange, 63 Moon Technologies, Alan Scott Industries Ltd., Devyani International, Escorts Ltd, MTNL, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL), other stocks traded at a 52-week high on Wednesday. On the other hand, stocks that hit fresh lows on BSE include India Lease Development Ltd, Kaarya Facilities and Services Ltd, Kansal Fibres, Max Alert Systems, Nova Publications.

On NSE, stocks that hit 52-week highs were Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited, Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Limited, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd. Escorts Ltd, Megasoft Limited, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, among others. Meanwhile, stocks to trade at 52-week low values included Asian Energy Services Ltd, Marine Electricals (India) Ltd, Shivalik Rasayan Limited and SJS Enterprises Ltd.

Volume gainers

Shardha Infraprojects Ltd was the top volume gainer on NSE with more than 99,000 equity shares exchanging hands between investors, 157.74 times the 1-week average traded volume witnessed by the stock. The share was up 19.96%.

Allsec Technologies Ltd. was the second volume gainer on NSE with over 2.07 lakh shares of the company moving between investors as the scrip rose 8.17%. The traded volume was 15.964 times the 1-week average.