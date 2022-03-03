52-week high, 52-week low: HUL, Dr. Reddy’s stocks hit fresh 52-week low; 72 stocks at new highs

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat with a positive on Thursday, amid rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine crisis. The 30-share index Sensex was ruling green on the back of buying in Infosys, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HCL Technologies, ITC, among others. NSE’s Nifty 50 index was up 16 points or 0.09 per cent. So far in the day, only Hindustan Unilever and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stocks hit their respective fresh 52-week low. HUL stock touched a low of Rs 2,108 apiece, surpassing its previous low of Rs 2,120 per share. Dr Reddy’s fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 3,776.60 apiece, crossing its previous low of Rs 3,825.40 apiece. While, no stock hit a 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Thursday. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was down 4.7% to 27.87 levels.
In the afternoon deals, a total of 72 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Adani Transmission, EMA India, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujchem Distillers India, Hind Aluminium Industries, MSR India, One Global Service Provider, Palco Metals, Hitachi Energy India, Sejal Glass, Vedanta, and Visco Trade Associates, among others. On the flip side, 23 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Cella Space, Endurance Technologies, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Narayani Steels, The Ramco Cements, Rane Brake Lining, Softtech Engineers, andTarini International, among others.
On the NSE, a total of 25 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 13 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Arihant Capital Markets, Excel Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, InfoBeans Technologies, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, National Aluminium Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, Hitachi Energy India, Premier Explosives, International Constructions, and Vaishali Pharma, others. On the contrary, Aarti Drugs, AIA Engineering, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, KBC Global, Supreme Engineering, Softtech Engineers, among others, hit fresh 52-week lows on Thursday.