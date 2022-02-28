52-week high, 52-week low: HUL, Britannia, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard hit fresh lows; 86 stocks at new highs

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading volatile on Monday, amid rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine crisis.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading volatile on Monday, amid rising oil prices and Russia-Ukraine crisis. The 30-share index Sensex turned positive, to reclaim 56000-mark, on the back of buying in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank among others. NSE’s NIfty 50 index gained 60 points or 0.4 per cent to hit a day’s high of 16,734. So far in the day, only Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) stock hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,120 apiece, surpassing it’s previous low of Rs 2,122 apiece. While, no stock hit a 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex so far on Monday. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was up 6.45%, still holding above 28 levels.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 86 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs on BSE. These include Abhishek Finlease, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Corporate Courier and Cargo, Delta Industrial Resources, Disha Resources, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, Gujchem Distillers India, Hindalco Industries, Aditya Birla Sunlife Nifty IT ETF, Vadilal Industries, VB Industries, and Visco Trade Associates, among others. On the flip side, 50 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. The stocks were Berger Paints India, Britannia Industries, Go Fashion (India), Godrej Agrovet, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential FMCG ETF, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Indigo Paints, Jubilant Pharmova, Neuland Laboratories, Roselabs Finance, The Ramco Cements, and Thyrocare Technologies, among others.

On the NSE, a total of 22 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 31 scrips fell to 52-week lows. Some of the marquee names that touched fresh 52-week highs include Birla Cable, Cyber Media (India), Fine Organic Industries, Invesco India Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Orient Bell, SEL Manufacturing Company, Shree Ram Proteins, and International Constructions, among others. On the contrary, Aegis Logistics, Asian Hotels (West), AIA Engineering, Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Healthcare ETF, DFM Foods, Fino Payments Bank, Godrej Agrovet, Gujarat Pipavav Port, HUL, Max Financial Services, Muthoot Capital Services, Softtech Engineers, and Tarsons Products, among others.