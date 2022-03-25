BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading half a per cent down on the last day of the week, dragged by sell off in index heavyweights

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading half a per cent down on the last day of the week, dragged by sell off in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, Titan Company, Housing Development Finance Corporation, and ITC, among others. So far in the day, BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 57249, while Nifty 50 fell to a low of 17,119.30. In today’s trade, no stock on S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh 52-week high or low. In the afternoon deals on BSE Sensex, a total of 108 stocks hit a new 52-week high so far in the day.

These stocks include AF Enterprises, Agri Tech (India), Aviva Industries, Chalet Hotels, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, CreditAccess Grameen, Delta Corp, Gujarat Craft Industries, Housing Development & Infrastructure, Hindalco Industries, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power, Seven Hill Industries, Ugar Sugar Works, VIP Industries, among others. On the flip side, 29 stocks hit afresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex. The marquee names were Ador Multiproducts, Castrol India, Capacite Infraprojects, Eureka Forbes, Everest Organics, Future Enterprises, Gateway Distriparks, Godrej Industries, Janus Corporation, Lumax Industries, Max Financial Services, Sansera Engineering, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Suvidhaa Infoserve, and Windlas Biotech, others.

On the other hand, on NSE, 42 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs and 18 fell to their respective 52-week low levels. The stock that hit 52-week high include Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Edelweiss Mutual Fund – BHARAT Bond ETF – April 2032 – Growth, Cummins India, Dev Information Technology, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hindalco Industries, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, The Indian Hotels Company, INOX Leisure, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Nava Bharat Ventures, North Eastern Carrying Corporation, Narayana Hrudayalaya, PVR, Rushil Decor, SEL Manufacturing Company, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and VIP Industries, among others.

On the contrary, Castrol India, CMI, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Max Financial Services, MITCON Consultancy, Sansera Engineering, Suryoday Small Finance, and Uniinfo Telecom Services fell to their fresh 52-week lows.