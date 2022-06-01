52-week high, 52-week low: HAL, M&M among 63 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 31 scrips at fresh lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading flat on Wednesday as IT, and auto stocks saw selling pressures. Both BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 were fluctuating between gains and losses in volatile trading. The broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed the two indices as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.77%. Sectorally, Nifty FMCG, consumer durables and realty indices led gains, rising 1 per cent each. Nifty Auto and PSBs were other notable gainers. While financials and oil and gas indices were flat. A clear trend is unlikely to emerge in the market in the near-term. At lower levels DIIs and retail investors will buy, pushing the market up; at higher levels FPIs will sell, pushing the market down, said analysts. A total of 63 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 31 scrips we at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

ABB India, A-1 Acid, Atam Valves, Blue Dart Express, DHP India, Fine Organic Industries, Galaxy Bearings, GHCL, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Mirza International, Parshva Enterprises, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Raymond, Rolex Rings, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, Sumitomo Chemical India, Timken India, VRL Logistics, WPIL were among the stocks that hit 52-week on BSE. On the flipside, BFL Asset Finvest, Hikal, Kanchi Karpooram, KG Petrochem, Tasty Bite Eatables, Tierra Agrotech, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Xelpmoc Design and Tech were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 26 securities touched 52-week high intraday, while 17 scrips hit new lows. ABB India, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, eMudhra, Fine Organic Industries, HBL Power Systems, Ice Make Refrigeration, Kohinoor Foods, PG Electroplast, Raymond, Shanti Overseas (India), Standard Industries, Time Technoplast, Timken India, Wendt (India) were among the stocks that touched 52-week highs. Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking ETF, Akshar Spintex, Debock Industries, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Kriti Industries (India), Medico Remedies, Seya Industries were among the scrips at fresh lows

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

NTPC, HDFC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahinra Bank, Reliance, ITC, Maruti, ICICI Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, while Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HUL, M&M, Powergrid, Dr Reddy’s were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, JSW Steel, NTPC, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products and HDFC Life were the top gainers, while Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Britannia and Nestle were the top losers.