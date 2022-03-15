52-week high, 52-week low: Dhampur, Cipla, Triveni among 106 stocks hit 52-wk high; Paytm, others at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 1 per cent down on Tuesday, on the back of selling in Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), among others. In today’s trade, BSE Sensex fell to day’s low of 55,418 and NSE Nifty 50 to 16,555. Despite this fall no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.
At close, 106 stocks hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE. These include Dhampur Sugar Mills, Linde India, Omega Interactive Technologies, Relicab Cable Manufacturing, Ugar Sugar Works, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Usha Martin, Arihant Tournesol, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Cipla, Cyber Media (India), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, among others.
On the flip side, 31 stocks fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE. Some of the marquee names include Indo-Global Enterprises, IND Renewable Energy, Abhishek Infraventures, One97 Communications, Nutech Global, Natural Biocon (India), Sharpline Broadcast, Tarini International, Thyrocare Technologies, Vaghani Techno-Build, and Wockhardt, and others.
On NSE, a total of 39 stocks touched their respective 52-week highs and 16 their lows. Stocks of Arihant Capital Markets, BSE, Cipla, Cyber Media (India), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Ingersoll Rand (India), JK Paper, Kernex Microsystems (India), Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers, Kothari Products, Oriental Hotels, Rajnandini Metal, Speciality Restaurants, Triveni Engineering & Industries, The Ugar Sugar Works, United Polyfab Gujarat, and West Coast Paper Mills, hit new 52-week highs. On the flip side, Akash Infra-Projects, CMI, Infibeam Avenues, One97 Communications, Procter & Gamble Health, SVP Global Textiles, Thyrocare Technologies, Vishal Fabrics, and Wockhardt, fell to their fresh 52-week lows.