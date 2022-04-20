52-week high, 52-week low: Coal India among 146 BSE stocks to hit 52-week high; Birla Tyres at fresh low

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 1 per cent higher on Wednesday, on the back of buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and Bharti Airtel, among others. So far in the day, the 30-share index hit a day’s high of 57,216.51, while NSE Nifty rose to hit 17,186.90 as day’s high. No stock on S&P BSE Sensex touched fresh 52-week highs or lows.

In the afternoon trade, 146 stocks rose to hit their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. The marquee names include Cantabil Retail India, Coal India, Delta Manufacturing, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Diligent Industries, Disha Resources, Gujarat Craft Industries, Hemang Resources, Mukta Arts, Navkar Urbanstructure, Optiemus Infracom, Panchsheel Organics, Quest Softech (India), Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Thomas Scott (India), Usha Martin, and Vinati Organics, and others.

On the flip side, a total of 15 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows in afternoon trade on Wednesday. The stocks include Aarnav Fashions, Amerise Biosciences, Birla Tyres, Hariom Pipe Industries, Indo-Global Enterprises, India Infrastructure Trust, Kanungo Financiers, Nivaka Fashions, Seacoast Shipping Services, Uma Exports, and Trio Mercantile & Trading, among others.

On NSE, 62 stocks made fresh 52-week highs, while 9 were trading at their 52-week lows. The stocks that hit a fresh 52-week highs were Adani Wilmar, Bang Overseas, Coal India, DCM Shriram Industries, Delta Manufacturing, Fineotex Chemical, Kamdhenu, Khaitan (India), Shoppers Stop, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Veranda Learning Solutions, and Vinati Organics, among others. On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Bhagiradha Chem & Ind-RE, Uma Exports, and Yaari Digital Integrated Services, among others, fell to fresh 52-week lows.