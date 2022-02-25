52-week high, 52-week low: CEAT, Railtel stocks hit fresh lows; Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank top Sensex gainers

The pullback on Dalal Street comes a day after the benchmark indices witnessed a sharp 4.7% correction as investors reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Domestic markets were witnessing some recovery on Friday as global markets rebounded. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed more than 1600 points to reclaim 56,100 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index rallied past 16,700 levels. The pullback on Dalal Street comes a day after the benchmark indices witnessed a sharp 4.7% correction as investors reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On BSE, a total of 53 scrips soared to trade at fresh 52-week highs while 14 stocks scaled fresh highs on the NSE. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was down 17.4% as indices rallied, still holding above 26 levels.

52-week high & low on BSE

Among stocks that hit 52-week low on the BSE include CEAT, Goyal Associates, Heidelbergcement, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited, Matrimony.com, ITI, Railtel Corporation, VST Industries, Soft tech Engineers among others. A total of 49 stocks were at their fresh 52-week low values on the BSE. On the other hand, stocks that scaled fresh highs included Virat Industries, Tine Agro, Tavernier Resources, Orient Bell Limited, Deccan Bearings, among others.

52-week high & low on NSE

A total of 14 stocks hit their highs on the NSE on Friday. These include Cyber Media (India), Genesys International Corporation, Fine Organic Industries, GRP Limited, Megastar Foods, Orient Bell Limited, International Constructions Limited, SEL Manufacturing Company, and Techindia Nirman among others. On the flip side, Housing Development and Infrastructure, AIA Engineering, Bajaj Consumer Care, Capacit’e Infraprojects, Euro India Fresh Foods were some of the stocks that hit new lows.

Volume toppers NSE

In terms of volume, Nuvoco Vistas was the top gainer on the NSE. The stock was up 3% with 37.39 lakh equity shares moving between investors. This is 7.59 times higher than the 1-week average volume.

Beardsell Limited was the second most traded stock with 13.82 lakh shares exchanging hands.

Home First Finance Company India was also among volume toppers with 2.94 lakh shares being traded so far, which is 5.9 times higher than the 1-week average.

Rama Steel Tubes, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, DB Realty, Natco Pharma, and Orient Bell are some of the other volume toppers on the NSE.