52-week high, 52-week low: Adani Power, Coal India among 138 BSE stocks to hit fresh highs; 9 at new lows

Domestic stock markets were down in the red on Friday, pushed lower amid weak global cues. S&P BSE Sensex opened more than 500 points lower but a few hours in, the index was seen trimming losses. Sensex was sitting above 57,600 while the NSE Nifty 50 was comfortably near the 17,300 mark. Bank Nifty was down with losses, falling more than 1% on Friday while India VIX was up, regaining 17 levels once again. Amid this, as many as 138 stocks on the BSE hit fresh 52-week highs while only 9 stocks hit new lows. On the other hand, 57 stocks on the NSE were seen trading at fresh 52-week high values.

52-week high and low on BSE

Among the stocks that traded at fresh highs on the BSE were some marquee names. Although none of the Sensex constituents traded at fresh highs, some other stocks that did were Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Adani Power, Angel One, NHPC, Welspun Corp, Polycab India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and NLC India. Recently listed stocks such as Veranda Learning Solutions, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar), and Adani Wilmar were also at fresh 52-week highs on Friday. Stocks that hit new lows were Birla Tyres, Kanungo Financiers, Manraj Housing Finance, Nivika Fashions, and Supreme Infrastructure among others.

52-week high and low on NSE

Hitting fresh highs on the NSE were Adani Enterprises, Borosil Renewables, Coal India, DCM Shriram Industries, Khaitan (India), NHPC, Madras Fertilizers, OnMobile Global, Shree Renuka Sugars, Uttam Sugar Mills, and Zee Media Corporation Limited. A total of five stocks listed on the NSE were seen hitting their 52-week lows on Friday. Among these was Akash Infra-Projects Limited.

Volume gainers on NSE

Jocil Limited was the top volume gainer on the NSE on Friday. As many as 3,47,601 equity shares of the company moved between investors, this was 17.91 times the 1-week average volume. This was followed by Sterlite Technologies Limited, where 76,20,100 were traded on Friday, 9.8 times the 1-week average. Elgi Equipments also saw heightened volumes during Friday’s trading session. Data showed that more than 22 lakh equity shares of the company exchanged hands on the bourses, 8 times the average volume seen in one week. Other volume gainers included Cyient Limited, Schneider Electric, and Lloyds Steels.