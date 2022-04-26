52-week high, 52-week low: Adani Power, Adani Wilmar at fresh highs on BSE; Future group stocks at lows on NSE

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were ruling 1.25 per cent higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI), among others. So far in the trade today, the 30-share index rose to day’s high of 57,333.49, and Nifty to 17,181.85 levels. While no stock hit fresh 52-week high or 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 129 stocks on BSE Sensex touched their respective 52-week highs. These include Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Dhanashree Electronics, Meghmani Finechem, Mold-Tek Technologies, Navkar Urbanstructure, Thomas Scott (India), Usha Martin, Vadilal Industries, Varun Beverages, and Veranda Learning Solutions, among others. On the flip side, 16 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows on BSE in the afternoon trade. These were Future group companies such as Future Consumer, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, and Future Supply Chain Solutions. Also, stocks of Hariom Pipe Industries, Nivaka Fashions, and Trio Mercantile & Trading, touched fresh 52-week lows.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 50 stocks hit new 52-week highs, and 15 fresh 52-week lows in the afternoon trade. Stocks hitting fresh highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Agro Phos India, Andrew Yule & Company, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Adani Wilmar, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, HBL Power Systems, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Meghmani Finechem, NLC India, among others. On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Roto Pumps, Saregama India, and Sasken Technologies, among others, touched fresh lows at NSE today.