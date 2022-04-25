Adani Power, Adani Wilmar among 157 BSE stocks to hit fresh 52-week highs; Future group stocks at new lows

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 1 per cent down on Monday, on the back of weak global cues. BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 56,412.14, while Nifty 50 index touched 16,904.85, so far in the day. Amid weak market sentiment, no stock on S&P BSE Sensex touched a fresh 52-week high or 52-week low on Monday. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Infosys, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), were among top index draggers.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 157 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include Adani Power, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Hemang Resources, Kohinoor Foods, Madhuveer Com 18 Network, MID India Industries, MPL Plastics, Markolines Traffic Controls, Rana Sugars, Shree Renuka Sugars, Thomas Scott (India), Veranda Learning Solutions, Zee Media Corporation, and Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries, among others. On the flip side, Anubhav Infrastructure, Birla Tyres, Hariom Pipe Industries, Nivaka Fashions, Pfizer, Purple Entertainment, Shree Ganesh Biotech (India), and Uma Exports, were among 18 BSE stocks that hit 52-week lows.

On NSE, 56 stocks rose to their 52-week highs, while 19 stocks touched their respective 52-week lows in Monday’s trade. Adani Power, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Agro Phos India, Apcotex Industries, Adani Wilmar, Borosil Renewables, Capital Trust, Dev Information Technology, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Simplex Infrastructures, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, and Vinati Organics, among others hit new 52-week highs on NSE.

On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, Future Supply Chain Solutions, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty IT ETF hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE in the afternoon deals.