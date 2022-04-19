52-week high, 52-week low: Adani Green, HAL, among 196 BSE stocks to hit fresh highs; Uma exports at new low

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in the positive territory on Tuesday’s volatile trade on the back of buying index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), among others. The 30-share index has touched a day’s high of 57,459.89, while NSE Nifty rose to day’s high of 17,275.65, so far in the trade. Stocks of NTPC hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 165,65 apiece on Tuesday, crossing its previous high of Rs 164, touched in yesterday’s session. While no stock made a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

In the afternoon deals, a total of 196 stocks rose to make a new 52-week high on BSE. These include Adani Green Energy, A.F. Enterprises, Anand Rathi Wealth, AU Small Finance Bank, Cantabil Retail India, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Disha Resources, GAIL (India), Hariom Pipe Industries, IIFL Finance, JSW Steel, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Minda Corporation, Page Industries, Share India Securities, Usha Martin, Varun Beverages, Veranda Learning Solutions, and Zuari Agro Chemicals, among others hit fresh 52-week highs on BSE in Tuesday’s session. On the flip side, 11 stocks, such as Achyut Healthcare, Dhyaani Tile and Marblez, Octaware Technologies, Seacoast Shipping Services, Aditya Birla Sunlife Nifty IT ETF, and Uma Exports, among others fell to their new 52-week lows on BSE.

On NSE, 112 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 8 scrips fell to their new 52-week lows on Tuesday. The stocks that made new 52-week highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, AU Small Finance Bank, Adani Wilmar, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LT Foods, Data Patterns (India), Fine Organic Industries, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hariom Pipe Industries, JSW Steel, Mawana Sugars, Varun Beverages, VIP Clothing, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others rose to make fresh 52-week highs on NSE.

On the contrary, Akash Infra-Projects, Goldiam International, INEOS Styrolution India, Jubilant Foodworks, Uma Exports, and others made new 52-week lows in afternoon deals on Tuesday.