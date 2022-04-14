50% of large-cap fund managers failed to beat S&P BSE 100 in 2021, 82% failed to do so over 5-year period

Half of the actively managed large-cap mutual funds in India failed to beat the S&P BSE 100 index during the course of 2021, the latest S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) report showed. Largecap fund managers were joined by mid and small-cap active fund managers, of whom 50% did not manage to mirror the returns charted by the BSE 400 MidSmallCap index. The performance of the ELSS funds was better with only 26.83% underperforming the benchmark BSE 200. Meanwhile, in the fixed income space, government bond funds and composite bond funds fared even worse with 79% and 61% underperforming their respective benchmarks.

Performance analysed

Half of the large-cap funds underperform

“Over the one-year period ending in December 2021, the S&P BSE 100 was up 26.53%, with 50% of the funds underperforming the benchmark,” the SPIVA report said. The performance of active large-cap fund managers has been much worse over the longer horizon. However, the performance has been decent when compared to 2020, when 81% underperformed the BSE 100 index.

ELSS funds fared better in 2021 when compared to the BSE 200’s performance, returning 29.11%, with only 26.83% of funds underperforming the benchmark.

On the other hand, looking at mid and small-cap active funds, SPIVA said that the category has fared the best over the longer horizon. “Among all the categories evaluated in the SPIVA India Scorecard, the Indian Equity Mid-/Small-Cap category fared the best for active funds, with 56.06% of the active funds underperforming the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index over the 10-year period ending in December 2021,” the report said.

Fixed income funds

In the fixed income space, heavy underperformance has been registered when compared to the benchmark S&P BSE India Government Bond Index. In the last 10 years, 88% of fund managers have failed to beat the benchmark. Meanwhile, looking at the Composite Bond funds, 100% of the funds lagged their benchmark in the 10-year period.

Fund survivorship low over longer horizon

Over a longer time period, the survivorship of various categories of funds has also been analysed by SPIVA. Data showed that 30.99% of the large-cap equity funds have closed in the 10 year period ending December 2021. Similarly, 13.89% of the ELSS funds shut shop in the same period and 24.24% of mid & small-cap failed to survive. The survivorship rate is worse for government bond funds over the 10-year period, with 60% failing to hold their ground.