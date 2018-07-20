5 winning large-cap stocks in top 500 Indian companies! 50% stock market returns in just 3 months

Shares of the carbon and Graphite electrode maker HEG have emerged as the top gainer in the top 500 Indian companies by stock market value in last 3 months. (Image: Reuters)

Indian equity markets have beaten the developed stock markets in the present year so far with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rising 4 to 7% following the rally in heavyweight large-cap shares such as RIL, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank. In the last three months, the domestic stock markets have seen volatile trading activity following the big losses Q4 FY18 in the banking industry, US-China trade war jitters, FPIs sell-off, weakening of the Indian rupee to the all-time low against US dollar, ballooning of crude oil prices in the international markets, etc.

Despite the edgy and choppy activity in the share markets, especially with regard to small and mid-cap stocks, a bundle of large-cap stocks have risen relatively well, as far as the returns of key Sensex and Nifty are concerned. We take a look at 5 winning large-cap stocks among the top 500 Indian companies, by market capitalisation, that have returned up to 50% in just three months.

Shares of the carbon and Graphite electrode maker HEG have emerged as the top gainer in the top 500 Indian companies by stock market value in last 3 months. The stock of HEG has returned 55% to Rs 4,122.80 from a share price level of Rs 2,666.10 in the span of just 3 months. HEG shares are one of the top performers in the financial year 2017-2018 among all the listed companies on the National Stock Exchange.

Other stocks large-cap stocks which have returned up to 50% are Graphite India (up 53%), Bajaj Finance (up 42%), Mphasis (up 31%) and Indiabulls Ventures (up 28%).