The technology pack is once again under pressure. The Nifty IT index has been in focus for the past two weeks, and Wednesday’s session added to investor worries. The index opened on a weak note and slipped 2% in early trade. This indicates a broad-based selling across information technology stocks.

What stood out was the uniformity of the decline. Every single constituent of the Nifty IT index was trading in the red in the morning session.

From large-cap names to mid-tier players, the weakness was visible across the board.

Let’s take a look at the key reasons why the tech stocks are falling today –

Broad-based selling drags all constituents lower

The most immediate trigger is simple and that is that there are no buyers stepping in meaningfully.

All ten stocks in the Nifty IT index were trading lower in early trade.

Persistent Systems emerged as the biggest loser, falling around 3% in early deals. It was followed by Infosys and Coforge, both down more than 2%.

Other heavyweight names such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Mphasis and Oracle Financial Services Software were down between 1-2%.

Weak cues from US tech sector

Overnight signals from the United States added to the pressure.

Technology and software stocks on Wall Street remained under stress on Tuesday, February 17. This is due to investors reacting to fears of Artificial Intelligence led disruption.

Apart from this, there is also a fading hopes of an early interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve.

Companies such as EPAM Systems fell over 2%, while Globant slipped 2%. Cognizant and Accenture declined 2% each.

Looking at the Indian information technology firms listed in the United States, the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys edged up slightly. However, Wipro ADRs fell 2%.

Since Indian information technology companies derive a significant share of their revenue from the United States market, weakness in global technology stocks often spills over into domestic trading sessions.

Fresh Artificial Intelligence disruption fears

There is a fresh wave of concern in the technology sector, and it is linked to the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence. Many investors are worried that new AI tools could start doing tasks that were earlier handled by software companies and IT service firms.

The nervousness increased after Anthropic launched its new AI tool called Claude Cowork. The tool is built to handle many common office and workplace tasks automatically, reducing the need for manual effort.

Because of this, investors fear that companies might spend less on traditional IT services and outsourcing in the future.

Expert view: Volatility may persist

Market expert Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, believes volatility in the sector may continue.

“The better-than-expected Q3 results and indications of continuing momentum in earnings growth, going forward, are positive positive factors that will keep the market resilient. The volatility in IT stocks may continue, in response to incoming news relating to the sector. Overall, IT stocks may remain weak since uncertainty surrounding the sector is huge and large institutional investors are unlikely to invest big time in IT stocks, unless valuations become compelling. There can be churns away from IT towards other sectors like banking and financials, automobiles, telecom, pharmaceuticals etc where there is good earnings visibility,” he said.

Broader fear of Artificial Intelligence impact across industries

Beyond company-specific developments, a larger psychological factor is at play. Investors are increasingly worried that Artificial Intelligence could disrupt multiple industries, not just information technology services.