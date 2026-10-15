Indian stock markets staged a sharp rally today, October 15, with the Sensex surging more than 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 climbing nearly 300 points to cross the 22,900 mark. Buying was visible across most sectors, with information technology (IT), auto, financial services and pharmaceutical stocks leading the gains.

The Sensex climbed to over 73,750, while the Nifty 50 advanced above 22,900 in the intraday trading session today. The Nifty IT index rose more than 2%, extending its gains for a third consecutive session, while auto stocks gained 1.67%. Financial services stocks also traded higher, alongside realty and pharmaceutical shares.

The rally comes against a mixed global backdrop, with weakness in Asian markets and concerns over expensive artificial intelligence-linked stocks weighing on investor sentiment overseas. However, improving corporate earnings, a pullback in crude oil prices and a stronger rupee offered support to domestic equities.

Here are five key factors driving the market higher.

IT stocks extend their rally

Information technology stocks remained among the biggest contributors to Thursday’s gains. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra advanced as investors assessed recent quarterly results and management commentary.

The gains come even as global technology stocks face pressure. Concerns over high valuations of artificial intelligence-linked companies have triggered selling in several Asian markets, including South Korea and Taiwan.

The Nifty IT index has gained more than 9% over three consecutive sessions, including Thursday, as investors return to select technology stocks.

Crude oil prices ease slightly

Crude oil prices moved lower today, offering some relief to oil-importing economies such as India. Brent crude futures fell to around $104 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined to $94.07.

Lower oil prices can help reduce India’s import bill and ease pressure on inflation, corporate costs and the current account deficit.

Rupee strengthens against the US dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger at 94.92 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 95.15.

Sensex weekly expiry adds to trading activity

Thursday also marks the weekly expiry of Sensex derivatives contracts, which can contribute to increased intraday volatility.

On expiry days, traders often close existing positions or shift them to contracts with later expiry dates.

AI stock correction could benefit Indian markets; IT and financials in focus

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, “The hotter-than-expected US inflation print which spiked from 3.4% in August to 3.7% in September has increased the possibility of yet another rate hike by the Fed in October. This concern triggered big selling in the US market which led to a sharp correction of 1.88% in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. AI stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The fear has spread to South Korea and Japan impacting their markets in early trade today. Nikkei is down by above 4% and Kospi down by more than 7%.”

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He added, “From the Indian market perspective, the correction in AI stocks is a positive. FIIs who have been selling Indian stocks and buying AI stocks will halt this trend and under favourable conditions might even reverse it. Indications that the finance ministry might reconsider the taxation of LTCGs in the coming Budget, have the potential to keep the market resilient. The strength in the IT stocks following the results of HCLT and the optimism surrounding that will hold the IT index strong. The expected good Q2 results from financials can impart resilience to the market.”