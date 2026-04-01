Dalal Street has started the new financial year on a cheerful note. The defence sector stocks are among the top gainers in today’s session. They have seen a sharp rally with several stocks surging as much as 16% in intraday trade.

Almost the entire pack of defence sector stocks is trading in positive territory. The spike comes following a series of business updates, steady order inflows and supportive market cues, pushing the Nifty Defence index higher by nearly 5% in today’s session.

Defence stocks see broad-based rally

What stands out in today’s move is the sheer breadth of the rally. Almost every major defence stock traded firmly in the green.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers led the surge, jumping over 17% during the session and hitting an intraday high.

Close behind, Cochin Shipyard gained around 12%, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose nearly 10%.

The momentum did not stop there. Mid-tier names such as Mishra Dhatu Nigam, BEML and Bharat Electronics climbed in the range of 6-7%.

Meanwhile, Paras Defence, Astra Microwave and Bharat Electronics also saw gains of over 5%. Even Hindustan Unilever moved up around 3% during the day.

So what exactly are the key reasons behind this sudden surge in the list of defence sector stocks?

Let’s take a look –

GRSE business update in focus

One of the key catalysts for today’s rally came from Garden Reach Shipbuilders.

The company posted its highest-ever annual turnover for FY26. This comes in at Rs 6,400 crore.

This is a sharp surge from Rs 5,076 crore in the previous year, a 26% growth.

Beyond the headline number, operational updates also played key role. The company commissioned five vessels during the year and delivered eight vessels to the Indian Navy.

Furthermore, the company also highlighted progress on export orders. This include 12 vessels for a German client and a dredger project for a foreign country.

Spillover effect lifts other shipbuilders

However, it is also interesting to note that even companies that did not announce fresh updates saw their stock prices climb.

For instance, Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard moved higher alongside Garden Reach. This, in a way indicates a spillover effect within the shipbuilding segment.

For Cochin Shipyard, another factor may have added to the momentum. The stock has entered the Futures & Options (F&O) segment from April 1.

Order wins continue to support sentiment

Apart from shipbuilders, defence electronics and manufacturing companies also contributed to the rally.

Bharat Electronics, for instance, announced fresh orders worth Rs 6,795 crore since its last update just a day earlier.

Similarly, other companies in the sector have seen a steady deal wins and execution progress, which is gradually strengthening the overall outlook for the industry.

HAL indicates steady growth

Hindustan Aeronautics also shared its provisional numbers for FY26.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 32,250 crore compared to Rs 30,981 crore in the previous year.

The company specifically mentioned challenges related to the LCA Mk1A and HTT-40 programmes, pointing to ongoing geopolitical and technical issues.

Macro cues add to the momentum

Meanwhile, company-specific triggers played a major role, the broader market sentiment also supported the rally.

Indian equity benchmarks are trading in the bull territory today. This is aided by easing geopolitical tension in West Asia and positive cues from global markets, particularly Wall Street.