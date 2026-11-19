The Indian stock market saw a sharp rally in afternoon trade today on November 19, with the Sensex and Nifty gaining around 1% each in intra-day sesssion. The Sensex climbed more than 800 points to cross the 82,800 mark, while the Nifty advanced over 250 points to trade near 25,500 in the intraday trading session. But the biggest gainers were the auto stocks.

The Nifty Auto index surged nearly 4% during intraday trade, with all 15 of its constituents trading in positive territory. Maruti Suzuki led the gains, rising as much as 7.01% after touching an intraday high of Rs 13,539. Hyundai Motor India, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the other major gainers.

What is driving the sharp rally in auto stocks? The movement comes against the backdrop of falling commodity prices, improving demand indicators and expectations of better margins. Technical factors have also supported the rebound.

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Here are five factors behind the rally

#1 Falling metal prices ease concerns over input costs

One of the key triggers for the rally has been the correction in global metal prices. Automakers use several commodities, including steel, aluminium and copper, in vehicle manufacturing. A decline in these prices can help reduce production costs and improve profitability, although the impact may take time to reflect in earnings.

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Copper prices, in particular, declined nearly 6% in the previous session to hit a seven-month low. The fall has provided some relief to companies that have been dealing with elevated input costs.

Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said, “The Nifty Auto Index recently found support near its 13-day EMA and witnessed a sharp rebound thereafter. The index surged nearly 4% today, forming a sizeable bullish candle on the daily chart. A sharp correction in key raw material prices, particularly copper, which declined nearly 6% in the previous session to a seven-month low, has provided a boost to sentiment in the automobile sector. This, coupled with a steep decline in crude oil prices from their recent highs, has eased input cost concerns and fuelled a strong rebound in the Nifty Auto Index.”

#2 Lower crude oil prices & easing commodity prices may help margins

The decline in crude oil prices has added to the positive sentiment around automobile stocks. Lower crude prices can help ease costs across the automobile value chain, including transportation and logistics. Commodity prices may ease margin pressure

Arun Agarwal, VP Fundamental Research, Kotak Neo said, “The Indian auto industry delivered robust revenue growth in H1FY27, although profitability remained under pressure as elevated commodity costs weighed on margins across most players. More recently, prices of key commodities, including crude oil, copper and aluminium have corrected. If these softer trends sustain, we expect the overall raw-material basket to cool over the coming quarters, providing some support to margins.”

#3 Strong festive sales and Q2 volume growth support demand outlook

The demand outlook is another factor supporting the sector. Strong vehicle sales during the festive period and volume growth in the second quarter of FY27 have helped reinforce expectations of healthy earnings growth.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, “Indian auto stocks rallied sharply on November 19, 2026, primarily driven by a steep correction in global metal and crude oil prices, which eases input cost pressures and improves margin expectations for automakers. Sentiment is also supported by strong Q2FY27 volume growth, GST rate rationalisation improving affordability, and steady rural and export demand.”

#4 Margin recovery could support earnings growth

The recent correction in commodity prices has also raised expectations of a possible improvement in automakers’ margins.

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said, ‘Steep correction in the metal prices is likely to augur well for auto cos as margins are likely to expand with a lag of qtr. Moreover, robust auto sales during the festive period will also support healthy earnings growth in the short to medium term.”

#5 Technical indicators point to a positive trend

Apart from the fundamental triggers, technical indicators have also supported the Nifty Auto index’s recovery. The index recently found support near its 13-day exponential moving average (EMA) before rebounding sharply.

According to Shah, “Technically, the index continues to trade above its key short and long-term moving averages, with all major averages sloping upward, reflecting a strong bullish trend. Momentum indicators and oscillators are also signalling sustained strength, suggesting the uptrend is likely to continue in the near term.”

Shah added, “From a technical perspective, the zone of 27700-27600 is expected to act as a crucial support area for the index. As long as the index remains above this zone, the positive bias is likely to remain intact.”

What does Jefferies say about auto stocks?

In its assessment, Jefferies noted that two-wheeler manufacturers have been better placed than passenger vehicle companies in converting revenue growth into operating profit, despite cost pressures during the September quarter.

The global investment bank said, “Amid opposing forces of strong volume growth and intense cost pressures in September quarter, two-wheeler OEMs continue to demonstrate superior ability to translate top-line growth to EBIT, while PVs lagged. Street earnings for two-wheelers were revised up for second consecutive quarter, while four-wheelers continued to see downgrades. CYTD stock returns are highest in auto-comps, followed by two-wheelers, while four-wheelers have lagged. In OEMs, our preferred Buys are TVS Motor Company, M&M & Eicher Motors; we have ‘Underperform’ on Tata Motors PV & Hyundai.”

Jefferies also cautioned that the automobile industry will face a high base of vehicle volumes from the second half of FY27. Although commodity cost pressures have eased compared with the first half, they remain a factor to monitor.

Jefferies noted, “Auto industry faces a high base of volumes starting H2FY27; commodity cost pressures continue, albeit at a lower intensity than in H1. We prefer OEMs with strong and improving franchise. We have Buys across our auto-component coverage with preference for Uno Minda and Belrise followed by Sona BLW Precision Forgings.”