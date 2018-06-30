Shares of India’s largest IT firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) have emerged as the biggest gainers among all the components of Nifty in the first half of 2018. (Image: PTI)

Indian share market have seen an extreme volatile journey in the first six months of current year 2018 due to factors such as LTCG tax on equities, global sell-off, trade wars, uncertainty over North Korea’s missile programs and multibillion bank frauds. Despite these many cautions, the domestic stock markets have managed remain in positive note as far as the returns are concerned. The benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — have risen 2-4% in the first six months of 2018, while, on the other hand, the returns of key equity indices of the biggest equity markets of world — the US, China, Japan, Hong Kong are in negative.

Interestingly, there are many large-cap stocks that have vastly outperformed the Indian Sensex and Nifty in first six months of 2018. We take a look at the only five Nifty stocks that have returned more than 25% in first half of current year.

Here are 5 Nifty stocks that returned over 25% in first 6 months of 2018

TCS

Shares of India’s largest IT firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) have emerged as the biggest gainers among all the components of Nifty in the first half of 2018. The stock of TCS has advanced as much as 37% to Rs 1,847.75 from a share price level of Rs 1,350.60 as on 29 December 2017. Earlier this month, TCS announced a share buyback program of Rs 16,000 crore in which Tata Sons will be participating.

In April this year, TCS surprised the investors with double bonanza in which the Tata Group’s cash cow declared a bonus issue of equity shares in 1:1 ratio and a dividend of Rs 29 per equity share. Following the Q4 results for the fiscal year 2017-2018, TCS became the first Indian IT company to cross a market capitalisation of $100 billion within a week of announcing results. After a month of achieving $100 billion, TCS crossed Rs 7 lakh crore in m-cap.

According to the latest data available with stock exchanges, TCS commands a market capitalisation of Rs 707214.41 crore on BSE.

Other Nifty stocks which returned more than 25% in first 6 months of 2018 include Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 33%), Bajaj Finance (up 31%), Tech Mahindra (up 30%) and Infosys (up 25%).