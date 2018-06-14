5 large-cap stocks below Rs 200 for long-term investing: Buy and gain up to 55%

Photo for representational purposes only.

Stock market investment is one of the most sought-after things one is ready to incorporate considerable risk as compared to the traditional FDs (fixed deposits) or insurance policies. As far as India’s share market is concerned, over the years, many people have created wealth through value investing, fundamental stock picking while several people have lost a sizeable portion of their respective investment due to wrong bets and irregularities in analysing the company. If we look at a broader stretch of say five years, the key equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — have risen up to 86%. In the corresponding time, these indices have outperformed US’ Dow Jones Industrial Average, Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite.

As market participants continue to focus on finding newer investment avenues, we take a look at 5 large-cap stocks below Rs 200 for long-term investing. According to several brokerage firms, these shares can gain up to 55%.

Ashok Leyland

Shares of the Chennai-based automaker have risen nearly 600% in the last five years. The research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has given a buy with a potential upside of 27% to a target price of Rs 181 from the current market price of Rs 143.

Bank of Baroda

Shares of the Gujarat-based India’s third largest PSU lender Bank of Baroda have been extremely volatile in the last 5 years with a return of only 4%. Motilal Oswal Securities has given an upside of 19% to a target price of Rs 163 from the current market price of Rs 137.

L&T Finance Holdings

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings have more than doubled the investors’ money in the last five years to Rs 166 from a share price level of Rs 77. Motilal Oswal Securities has given a buy with an upside of 45% to a target price of Rs 240.

Indian Oil Corporation

Shares of the New Delhi-headquartered state-owned oil marketer Indian Oil Corporation have returned more than 175% in the last 5-year term. The research and brokerage firm Axis Securities has given an upside of 20% to a target price of Rs 210 from the current market price of Rs 175.

Aditya Birla Capital

Shares Birla Group’s non-banking financial services company Aditya Birla Capital have been falling continuously since their stock market debut last year. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given a buy with an upside of 56% to a target price of Rs 218 from the current market price of Rs 140.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.