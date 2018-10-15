5 investment options other than stocks to overcome share market volatility

“I believe that in case the investors have a long-term horizon ( ~7 years), equities rule,” Balwant Jain said.

While the share market remains choppy, with BSE Sensex correcting more than 4,200 points so far from its 52-week high in August, investment advisors suggest other products which may help investors tide over the volatility.

Investment in equities is the best choice for investors with a long-term view, says independent tax and investment planner Balwant Jain, while suggesting various other options for investors scared of the volatility with a short-term horizon.

“I believe that in case the investors have a long-term horizon (~7 years), equities rule. The Sensex has survived various scams such as Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh scam, the 2008 financial crisis etc, and has moved from 100 in 1979 to about 36,000 levels in 2018; implying a 3,600-fold gain. No other asset class comes even close to such stellar returns,” Balwant Jain told FE Online.

We take a look at five options other than equities where investors can look to invest in the short-term.

Monthly income funds

Monthly income funds, which invest 16%-30% of the total corpus into equities and the remaining in debt securities, may be an attractive option for those looking at steady income. “If investors have a lower time horizon, it is better to stick to less risky investment products like Aggressive Hybrid Equity Funds and saving funds popularly known as monthly income funds,” Balwant Jain said.

National Savings Certificate

National Savings Certificate (NSC) is one of the most suitable options for conservative investors seeking consistency in returns, and for those looking to diversify their investment portfolio beyond bank deposit schemes. However, investments in NSC have a five-year lock-in. What makes NSCs attractive is the fact that interest earned under the scheme are eligible for tax deduction under section 80C up to Rs 1.5 lakh. “For investors who want to save tax, it is advisable to invest in NSC (National savings certificate) wherein the interest income earned is also exempt under section 80C,” Jain noted.

Fixed income bonds

Various fixed income bonds such as NCDs and corporate bonds can offer investors up to 10% returns in 1 year, with lower risks. “Fixed Income Bonds will generate better income than equities on 1-3 year basis. We are recommending all our clients to keep a good allocation in instruments that generate a fixed 9-10%. Check Paper quality before investing,” Rajat Sharma, Founder, Sana Securities told FE Online.

Balanced funds

In case of a 3-5 year view, financial planners say that a combination of debt and equity can help investors to create wealth. According to financial advisor Basavaraj Tonagatti investors must ignore short-term volatility and have a proper blend of fixed income and equity in their portfolio.

“Those who have a long-term view a proper asset allocation in place need not worry about the current stock market volatility. Those who worry the most are investors who do not have a proper plan like Financial goals, asset allocation and return expectation from each asset class they invest,” Basavaraj Tonagatti told FE Online, adding that considering the day to day or month to month volatility is not the way to go about investing in equities. “Because equity market returns are always not in linear like Bank FDs patience, asset allocation and once in a year review is the best strategy to beat such volatility,” he said.

Tax savings instruments

According to financial planner Amol Joshi, the tax exemptions provided by instruments such as PPF can be very lucrative. “One can look at products for reasons like EEE nature and government backed instruments such as PPF,” Amol Joshi said, adding that PPF has EEE status as well as 8% rate declared recently is attractive. “PPF can be a good long term debt allocation in one’s portfolio. Also for 80C Rs 1.50 lakh limit, PPF can be used along-with ELSS (MF) as asset allocation strategy,” he said.