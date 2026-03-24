BEL is among the top winners in trade today. Defence sector stocks rarely stay out of the spotlight. The ongoing geopolitical tension has put additional focus on the sector. The brokerage house Nuvama has shared its latest outlook. BEL is Nuvama’s top defence sector pick. Additionally they prefer Data Patterns (India) and Solar Industries for strong medium-term growth .

Here is a detailed analysis of the investment rationale –

Key defence stocks are on Nuvama’s radar list?

As per the brokerage house, the focus remains on a select group of companies across defence electronics, aerospace, and missile systems.

In the list defence sector stock, the Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), and Bharat Dynamics (BDL) stand out, as per the brokerage house report.

The brokerage has also provided different scenarios for potential upside.

For Hindustan Aeronautics, the base case target suggests an upside of over 30%, while the bull case points to gains of more than 34%. They see limited downside in the stock.

Bharat Electronics also shows a similar trend. The upside estimates ranges close to 29% in the base case and over 35% in the bull case.

Meanwhile, Bharat Dynamics appears to have relatively higher upside potential, with estimates going up to nearly 62% in the base case scenario.

Company Name Nuvama’s Recommendation Nuvama’s Target Price (Rs) Bharat Electronics Buy 525 Solar Industries India Buy 15,800 Bharat Dynamics Buy 1,900 Hindustan Aeronautics Buy 4,800 Data Patterns Buy 3,570

What makes BEL Nuvama’s top pick?

Nuvama has made its preference clear in the report. It states, “We remain structurally positive on Defence Electronics with a focus on players with indigenised tech and IP (low import dependability). BEL remains our top pick with near-term upside contingent on QRSAM.”

The emphasis here is on companies that rely less on imports and have strong in-house technology. This reduces external risks and improves long-term visibility. The mention of QRSAM, or Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, also indicates that upcoming project execution could act as a trigger for the stock.

Defence sector: Growth outlook

Nuvama added, “We prefer Data Patterns and Solar Industries (SOIL) for stronger medium-term growth. HAL offers limited downside with upside on execution recovery.”

This suggests that while some stocks may offer near-term triggers, others could deliver steady growth over a longer period.

In simple terms, different companies may perform at different speeds depending on their order pipeline and execution.

How is technology changing the defence space?

One of the key themes highlighted in the Nuvama report is the rising role of technology. As per the brokerage report, “the spectrum of modern warfare now spans land, sea, air, space and cyber.”

Technologies like drone swarms, artificial intelligence, satellite surveillance, and electronic warfare are becoming critical.

Furthermore, the brokerage house in its report noted that these advancements are “reshaping battlefields,” pushing India to strengthen its domestic capabilities.

Is India becoming more self-reliant in defence?

Nuvama in its report noted that, “India’s defence ecosystem is steadily transitioning towards greater indigenous capability with around 65% of defence equipment now manufactured domestically.”

This is a key change from earlier years when imports dominated. Programmes such as Akash missile systems and BrahMos have played a role in building local capabilities.

At the same time, the opportunity size remains large. The report points out emerging global areas like drones and counter-drone systems, which could become major growth drivers over the next decade.

Self-reliance still depends on global support

While progress has been made, challenges remain. As per the brokerage report, “achieving true self-reliance, particularly in deep-tech domains, including defence-grade semiconductors, radiation-hardened chips, RF/microwave components, high-end sensors (IR imaging, seekers) and FPGA/ASIC design and fabrication, will need a collaborative ecosystem rather than complete technological isolation.”

Certain advanced areas like semiconductors, sensors, and high-end electronics still depend on global supply chains.

This suggests that partnerships with international players will continue to be important, even as domestic capabilities improve.

Conclusion

Overall, the defence sector is in focus due to multiple reasons. Technology, policy support, and execution will play key roles in determining which companies perform better.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.