Nomura has identified five stocks across consumer goods, city gas distribution, defence, insurance and FMCG with potential upside of 27% to 47% from their respective market prices. The brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on all five stocks, citing factors such as earnings recovery, improving margins, order opportunities and business growth.

1. Nomura on Eureka Forbes: ‘Buy’

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on Eureka Forbes Ltd. with a target price of Rs 501, implying an upside potential of 46.5%. The brokerage points to the company’s second-quarter performance, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation ahead of its estimates. Revenue growth was supported by the products business, while the water purifier segment and newer categories continued to contribute.

Nomura also sees scope for growth through product launches across affordable and premium segments. However, it identifies weak water purifier category growth, competition from direct-to-consumer brands and limited success of new products as risks to its estimates.

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“EFL has significantly high exposure to the water purifier segment. In case the category growth remains weak, it can impact growth recovery for EFL as well. Competition from new D2C players will continue from new entrants like Urban Company, etc,” Nomura explained.

2. Nomura on Mahanagar Gas: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintains its ‘Buy’ rating on Mahanagar Gas Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,465, indicating an upside potential of 38.7%. The brokerage notes that the company’s second-quarter earnings missed estimates because of higher-than-expected gas costs. Sales volumes remained broadly in line with expectations, with compressed natural gas and domestic piped natural gas volumes recording year-on-year growth.

Higher sourcing costs more than offset improved realisations, putting pressure on gross margins and unit earnings. Nomura uses a discounted cash flow valuation method and identifies higher liquefied natural gas prices, weaker volume growth and lower-than-expected margins as key downside risks.

“Q2FY27 results miss estimates on higher gas costs; volume in line. The miss can be largely attributed to higher than expected gas costs. Total sales volume of 4.9mmscmd was 1% ahead of our estimate, and up 6% YoY,” Nomura added.

3. Nomura on Bharat Electronics: ‘Buy’

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on Bharat Electronics Ltd. and a target price of Rs 520, implying an upside potential of 36.8%. The brokerage’s positive view is supported by the company’s order pipeline and opportunities across defence electronics. The report points to potential contracts in missile systems, naval platforms, electronic warfare and precision-guided munitions. Bharat Electronics’ quarterly revenue and operating earnings also came in ahead of Nomura’s estimates.

The brokerage values the company at 42 times its estimated September 2028 earnings per share. It identifies delays in contract signing, margin pressure from large integration projects and supply-chain disruptions as risks.

“Key downside risks are delay in signing of contract, decline in margin due to large integration projects like QRSAM, and continued disruption in supply chain,” Nomura said.

4. Nomura on Niva Bupa Health Insurance: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintains its ‘Buy’ rating on Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 105, indicating an upside potential of 36.4%. The brokerage points to stronger core performance in the second quarter, with net profit rising 124% year-on-year. Gross premium growth was led by the retail business, while the loss ratio improved. Nomura expects the company to sustain healthy premium growth over the next two financial years. It also notes management’s update on continued growth in the retail book despite a higher base. Elevated expenses and rising medical costs remain risks to profitability.

“The core performance as measured by the insurance service result beat our estimate by 56%. Gross premium growth of 28% YoY in Q2FY27 was led by strong 39% YoY growth in retail premiums. Inspite of this, management has highlighted 30% yoy growth in the company’s retail book,” the firm added.

5. Nomura on ITC: ‘Buy’

Nomura maintains its ‘Buy’ rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 340, implying an upside potential of 27.8%.

The brokerage says the ITC’s sales were broadly in line with estimates, while operating earnings were slightly better than expected. Its fast-moving consumer goods business recorded strong sales growth, supported by better product mix, price increases and cost-saving measures. Cigarette volumes remained under pressure, although Nomura expects the decline to stabilise.

The brokerage values ITC through a sum-of-the-parts method and expects cigarette volumes to hold at current levels, with operating margins improving towards pre-tax-hike levels. Tax increases and input cost inflation remain key risks.

“FMCG reported strong performance with standalone / consolidated sales growth of 16% / 19% yoy. EBIT grew 28% with margins +75 / +60 bp yoy / q0q despite the West Asia crises. We expect ITC’s cigarette volumes to hold at current levels and EBIT margins to improve and come back to pre-tax hike levels by Q4/Q1,” Nomura said.

Conclusion

Nomura’s rationale for the ‘Buy’ recommendations vary across the stocks, ranging from product-led growth at Eureka Forbes to order opportunities at Bharat Electronics and premium growth at Niva Bupa. These upside percentages are based on the target prices and reference prices used in the respective research reports. This should not be treated as forecasts of guaranteed returns.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.