Nomura has identified five stocks with potential upside of 25% to 63.2%, led by Sterlite Technologies, according to its research reports dated October 26, 2026. Aditya Birla Real Estate, Ather Energy, Jindal Steel and ITC Hotels complete the list, ranked by their implied upside to Nomura’s target prices. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on all five stocks.

Nomura on Sterlite Technologies: ‘Buy’

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 1,350 for Sterlite Technologies, implying an upside of 63.2% from current levels.

The brokerage’s investment case centres on demand for optical and digital connectivity infrastructure, including data-centre connectivity. Sterlite Technologies reported strong second-quarter FY27 results, with revenue rising 145% year on year to Rs 2,529 crore and EBITDA increasing 405% to Rs 651 crore, according to Nomura’s report.

The brokerage values the company at 30 times its estimated December 2028 earnings per share. Risks include a slowdown in artificial intelligence data-centre capital expenditure, faster-than-expected commissioning of industry capacity, weaker operating income and execution, and higher cash outflows from legal claims.

Nomura’s report discusses the company’s demand outlook and execution risks, including the challenges associated with data-centre projects.

Nomura on Aditya Birla Real Estate: ‘Buy’

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 1,600 for Aditya Birla Real Estate, implying an upside of 48.4% from current rate.

The brokerage values the company using a sum-of-the-parts approach that accounts for the net asset value of its residential project pipeline, annuity assets and untapped land bank. Its valuation also includes a premium based on the company’s growth potential.

Aditya Birla Real Estate reported pre-sales of Rs 300 crore in the second quarter of FY27, down 67% year on year and 10% quarter on quarter. Collections, however, rose 48% year on year to Rs 750 crore. Nomura’s report identifies execution of projects linked to the Worli land parcel and delays in FY27 launches as key downside risks.

The company’s ability to execute planned launches and convert its development pipeline into sales will be important to the brokerage’s valuation case.

Nomura on Ather Energy: ‘Buy’

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 2,070 for Ather Energy, implying an upside of 31.4% from current levels.

The brokerage raised its target price from Rs 1,926 after the electric two-wheeler maker reported better-than-expected average selling prices and margins in the second quarter of FY27. Revenue reached Rs 1,460 crore, up 63% year on year, while EBITDA margin came in at 0.8%, compared with Nomura’s estimate of a 2.6% loss margin.

Ather’s bookings and customer enquiries also grew strongly, while the company raised its planned annual production capacity to 1.14 million units by the second quarter of FY28. Nomura sees the launch of the new Konarc range as an additional growth opportunity.

“We reaffirm Ather as our top pick in the 2W space,” Nomura said.

The brokerage said Ather’s technology, expanding reach and product portfolio position it well to benefit as electric vehicles gain importance in the two-wheeler market.

Nomura on Jindal Steel: ‘Buy’

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 1,300 for Jindal Steel, implying an upside of 28.2%.

The brokerage maintained its rating and target price after the company reported second-quarter FY27 consolidated EBITDA of Rs 2,504 crore, beating Nomura’s estimate by about 15%. The result was supported by improved realisations and a higher share of flat steel products in the sales mix.

Consolidated volumes rose 27% year on year to 2.4 million tonnes. Realisation per tonne increased 12% year on year and came in 4% above Nomura’s estimate. However, conversion costs rose 7% quarter on quarter, driven by higher power, fuel and freight expenses.

“The beat on our estimate was on account of higher-than-expected realization,” Nomura said.

The brokerage’s target price is based on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.5 times. Jindal Steel’s production ramp-up and planned capacity additions remain important factors in its outlook, while higher raw material and operating costs could weigh on profitability.

Nomura on ITC Hotels: ‘Buy’

Nomura has set a target price of Rs 205 for ITC Hotels, implying an upside of 25%.

The brokerage’s investment case includes the company’s plans to expand its hotel portfolio through owned and managed properties. Expansion across both models can help the company grow its room base while using different approaches to ownership and operations.

“We like the company’s strategy of owned/ managed hotel key expansion,” Nomura said.

The target price places ITC Hotels fifth among the five stocks in this list by implied upside. The brokerage’s view rests in part on the company’s ability to expand its hotel network and execute its growth plans.

Conclusion

The five picks span sectors ranging from digital connectivity and electric mobility to real estate, steel and hospitality. Sterlite Technologies leads Nomura’s list on potential upside, while the other four stocks offer exposure to different business growth drivers. Whether these targets are achieved will depend on companies delivering on expansion plans, sustaining operating performance and managing sector-specific risks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.