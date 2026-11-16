Motilal Oswal has reiterated or upgraded its ‘Buy’ rating on five companies across cement, defence electronics, diversified businesses, consumer durables and industrial automation. The brokerage sees upside potential of 16% to 18% in the stocks, supported by capacity expansion, a growing order pipeline, improving margins and business recovery.

In its latest research report dated November 16, Motilal Oswal has retained a positive view on UltraTech Cement, Astra Microwave Products, Grasim Industries and Amber Enterprises, while upgrading ABB India to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’.

Motilal Oswal on UltraTech Cement: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on UltraTech Cement Ltd. and set a target price of Rs 14,250, indicating an upside potential of 18%.

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The brokerage’s investment case rests on the company’s ability to grow faster than the cement industry, supported by its pan-India presence, distribution network and continuing capacity expansion.

The brokerage expects the company’s consolidated revenue, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), and profit after tax to grow at compound annual rates of around 10%, 14% and 17%, respectively, between FY27 and FY29. Motilal Oswal’s report describes the company’s position as one of “industry-leading scale”, supported by its manufacturing footprint and ongoing capacity expansion.

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Motilal Oswal on Astra Microwave Products: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Astra Microwave Products and set a target price of Rs 2,000, indicating an upside potential of 17%.

The brokerage’s positive view is supported by a strong order pipeline, opportunities in defence electronics and the company’s expanding portfolio of radar and electronic warfare products.

The brokerage attributed the margin performance to a favourable revenue mix and operating leverage. It also noted that margins remain dependent on the mix of projects executed by the company.

Further opportunities include the Virupaksha active electronically scanned array radar and weapon-locating radars. The brokerage expects these programmes to support a stronger revenue growth trajectory over FY27 to FY30.

Astra is also developing its own products, including a counter-drone system based on its D4 radar, a bird detection radar and a low-level lightweight radar. The counter-drone radar has been delivered to the Defence Research and Development Organisation for final trials. The brokerage described the quarterly performance as a “strong set of results”, while pointing to the order pipeline and product opportunities as key factors supporting its recommendation.

Motilal Oswal on Grasim Industries: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Grasim Industries and set a target price of Rs 3,540, indicating an upside potential of 17%.

The brokerage acknowledged a weak operating performance in the second quarter of FY27, with seasonal weakness in paints, higher input costs in viscose staple fibre and lower caustic soda realisations affecting profitability.

Grasim’s paints business continued to face intense competition and higher discounting, which kept growth subdued during the quarter. However, the company reported a significant improvement in revenue in October 2026. Management has guided for around 50% revenue growth in the paints business in FY27 and expects market share gains by the end of the financial year.

Motilal Oswal expects profitability in the viscose staple fibre business to improve in the second half of FY27, supported by lower sulphur and caustic soda prices. The recovery in the chemicals business, however, will depend on operational improvements and pricing trends.

The performance of the paints business remains an important monitorable. Motilal Oswal pointed to consumer throughput, market share gains and earnings momentum as factors that will influence the business’s progress. The brokerage identified “consumer throughput”, market share gains and earnings momentum as key monitorables for the paints business.

Motilal Oswal on Amber Enterprises: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Amber Enterprises India Ltd. and set a target price of Rs 7,830, indicating an upside potential of 16%.

The brokerage acknowledged that the company’s second-quarter FY27 results were below expectations, mainly due to weaker-than-expected margins in the consumer durables and railways segments.

Motilal Oswal expects some of the cost pressures to ease in the coming quarters, as Amber has implemented price increases across segments. The brokerage has reduced its estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 by 12%, 4% and 5%, respectively, to account for lower margins and higher debt.

Despite the weaker quarterly performance, the brokerage expects demand and cost conditions to improve. Its report states that “the worst is behind in terms of demand weakness and cost pressure.”

Motilal Oswal on ABB India: ‘Buy’

Motilal Oswal has upgraded ABB India‘s rating to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and set a target price of Rs 8,200, indicating an upside potential of 16%.

The brokerage’s improved view follows stronger order inflows, a larger order book and signs of recovery in margins.

Order inflows stood at Rs 4,730 crore, up 56% year-on-year, taking the order book to Rs 12,900 crore, an increase of 36%. Demand came from data centres, utilities, metals and mining, food and beverages, cement, and building and infrastructure.

Motilal Oswal noted that margins in the electrification and motion segments improved sequentially, supported by price increases implemented over the previous few quarters. Their EBIT margins rose 330 basis points and 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

The order book provides visibility for the coming quarters. Motilal Oswal expects ABB to benefit from investment in data centres, grid modernisation, renewable energy integration and energy-transition projects. It also sees opportunities from capital expenditure across metals, cement, railways and buildings.

Motilal Oswal said ABB now has a “strong backlog, providing visibility for the coming quarters.” It upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ on the back of sustained order inflows, expected revenue growth and signs that margins had bottomed out in the previous quarter. The revised target price of Rs 8,200 is based on 60 times December 2028 estimated price-to-earnings.

Conclusion

Motilal Oswal’s latest recommendations point to growth opportunities across several parts of the Indian corporate sector. The growing order book and improving margins have prompted the brokerage to upgrade its rating.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.