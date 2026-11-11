Domestic brokerage house, Motilal Oswal has ‘Buy’ recommendations for five stocks across large, mid, and small caps, according to its latest report dated November 11. The brokerage sees upside ranging from 14% to 37% in these stocks.

Here are the five recommendations and the brokerage’s’ investment rationale behind it:

Motilal Oswal on NSE: Betting on margin, revenue growth

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a target price of Rs 2,300 apiece, implying an upside of 18% from the current market price of Rs 1,944.90.

The brokerage expects NSE’s revenue to rise to Rs 23,400 crore by FY29 from Rs 16,600 crore in FY26, at 12% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and EBITDA is seen clocking a 13% CAGR over the same period. Motilal Oswal expects margin to expand to 77% by FY29 while net profit should reach Rs 15,000 crore, reflecting FY26 to FY29 CAGR of 13%.

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Motilal Oswal on Nuvama: Robust investment pipeline

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Nuvama Wealth with a target price of Rs 2,160 apiece, implying an upside of 14% from the current market price of Rs 1,892.20.

The wealth management business continues to see robust flows in the recurring revenue-earning segment. The asset services business has recovered significantly following the exit of a large client, with revenue growth backed by new client additions.

“While the asset management business is at a nascent stage, new teams have been set up with SIF and private credit offerings to be rolled out soon. In capital markets, the investment banking pipeline remains robust,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal on IIFL Finance: Capital boost

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on IIFL Finance with a target price of Rs 850 apiece, implying an upside of 25% from the current market price of Rs 680.

The NBFC’s capital infusion move of Rs 4,616 crore can address a key balance-sheet constraint and provides the company with substantial growth capital at a time when it is looking to scale its secured lending franchises.

“The participation of Blackstone, a large global private equity investor, also provides a strong institutional endorsement of the franchise and could improve the company’s access to funding over time. Importantly, the promoters’ participation alongside Blackstone demonstrates continued confidence in the business and aligns their interests with the new investor,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal on Fujiyama Power Systems: Expanding markets

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Fujiyama Power Systems with a target price of Rs 500 apiece, implying an upside of 37% from the current market price of Rs 363.85.

“Fujiyama’s growth is supported by strong traction under the PMSGMBY scheme (10GW opportunity for 3.5m pending installations) and its in-house DCR manufacturing facility, enabling the company to effectively capture rising demand. Further, continued expansion of the distribution network is enhancing market penetration,” it said.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Stable asset quality

Motilal Oswal has a ‘Buy’ rating on Equitas Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 75 apiece, implying an upside of 30% from the current market price of Rs 57.54.

The bank is gradually getting back on the growth trajectory, driven by growth in core secured retail segments alongside normalcy returning in the MFI portfolio.

“With stability in asset quality across portfolios, we believe the credit costs and slippages shall continue to trend lower being the key driver for earnings recovery. While the impending MD & CEO transition remains a key monitorable, management expects no disruption to business continuity,” Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal’s Buy recommendations

The ‘Buy’ recommendations by Motilal Oswal are primarily driven by the outlook for these companies after the Q2 results. It sees business expansion plans, fund infusion, and order visibility playing a key role in the growth of these companies.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.