JM Financial Institutional Securities sees opportunities across lenders, real estate, chemicals, engineering and technology, with its latest ‘Buy’ recommendations backed by improving business conditions and company-specific growth drivers. The common thread across these picks is the potential for stronger execution to translate into better earnings. While some companies are still working through near-term challenges, the brokerage believes their longer-term growth prospects remain intact.

JM Financial on Fusion Finance: ‘Buy’

Fusion Finance is showing signs of recovery as asset quality improves and margins strengthen. The lender’s recent performance suggests that the worst of the stress may be behind it, with collection efficiency remaining healthy and credit costs stabilising. JM Financial believes the next phase of growth will depend on the company’s ability to revive loan disbursements and expand its assets under management.

The brokerage sees opportunities in cross-selling MSME loans through the existing microfinance network and entering new markets. However, weather disruptions across several states have affected borrower activity and slowed disbursements. This could delay the company’s growth ambitions, making a sustained recovery in lending activity the key factor to watch. JM Financial has a target price of Rs 240, implying an upside of 80.5%.

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“With margins and asset quality largely normalised, a pickup in AUM growth, supported by MSME cross-sell from MFI branches and new markets, is now the key lever for the earnings trajectory,” JM Financial explained.

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JM Financial on Lodha Developers: ‘Buy’

Lodha Developers is benefiting from strong demand across its residential portfolio, with Bengaluru emerging as an important growth market. The company’s launch pipeline provides another source of momentum, while management remains confident about meeting its full-year sales guidance. JM Financial believes the combination of new project launches and steady price appreciation can support the company’s growth over the coming quarters.

The brokerage also sees potential in Lodha’s data centre business, which could become a meaningful contributor over time. The near-term picture, however, is not without pressure. Collections remain soft and net debt has increased, making execution and cash flow generation important to monitor. JM Financial retains its positive view, with a target price of Rs 1,540 and an upside of 48.5%.

“With a strong launch pipeline lined up for H2FY27, steady price growth and a conservative balance sheet, we maintain a constructive view,” JM Financial added.

JM Financial on Aarti Industries: ‘Buy’

Aarti Industries is seeing improving traction across its businesses, supported by stronger demand and higher volumes. Its energy segment has delivered a particularly strong performance, while the company is also benefiting from better utilisation at its MMA facility. JM Financial expects the ongoing ramp-up of new capacity to support the next leg of growth.

Raw material availability remains a concern, particularly for aniline, which has affected the company’s ability to fully capture demand in some segments. The brokerage believes this is a near-term operational challenge rather than a change in the broader demand outlook. With new projects progressing and capacity coming on stream, execution will be central to the earnings recovery. JM Financial has set a target price of Rs 600, indicating an upside of 37.6%.

“While the demand for MMA continues to be robust, the company is facing challenges in the availability of its core raw material aniline,” the brokerage added.

JM Financial on MTAR Technologies: ‘Buy’

MTAR Technologies is gaining from strong demand across its key end markets, with its order pipeline providing visibility over future growth. The company has reported a sharp improvement in performance, supported by better operating leverage and higher execution. JM Financial sees further room for expansion as capacity additions support the growing requirements of its fuel cell business.

The brokerage also points to opportunities in nuclear energy and data centres, which could broaden MTAR’s growth drivers beyond its existing business. These opportunities will take time to translate into revenue, but the current order book provides a strong base. JM Financial expects the company to sustain robust growth as new capacities become operational and execution gathers pace. Its target price stands at Rs 9,375, implying an upside of 37.1%.

“With robust order backlog supported by structural growth, we expect strong revenue and profit growth over the coming years,” as noted by JM Financial.

JM Financial on Capillary Technologies: ‘Buy’

Capillary Technologies is building momentum through stronger client wins, improving recurring revenue and growing demand for its customer loyalty solutions. JM Financial believes the company’s technology-led offerings, including its AI capabilities, are helping it differentiate itself in a competitive market. Improving customer retention and deal momentum add to the growth opportunity.

The brokerage also sees scope for better profitability as the company continues to optimise costs and integrate SessionM. The transition will take time, with some customer migrations expected over the next two financial years. Near-term margins may remain uneven, but JM Financial believes stronger business momentum and cost discipline can support the longer-term earnings outlook. It has a target price of Rs 645, offering an upside of 28.5%.

“Stronger deal momentum, aiRA-led differentiation and SessionM cost optimisation support the growth and margin outlook,” JMFL said.

Conclusion

JM Financial’s five ‘Buy’ recommendations span businesses at different stages of growth, but each has a distinct earnings trigger. For the brokerage, the appeal lies in the operating opportunities ahead and each company’s ability to execute on them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.