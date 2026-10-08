Citi expects the festive season to be a key test for India’s auto sector as companies enter the second half of FY27 with a tougher year-on-year base and rising input costs. Vehicle volumes have remained healthy so far, but higher steel, copper, plastics and rubber prices are expected to keep pressure on gross margins. Recent price hikes, better product mix and operating leverage could partly offset the cost burden, with Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra remaining Citi’s top picks.

The brokerage will be watching retail sales, enquiries, booking momentum, dealer inventory and order backlogs during the festive period. Rural demand will also be important for tractors and entry-level motorcycles and cars, particularly after a weak monsoon.

Citi on Mahindra & Mahindra: ‘Buy’

Citi has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Mahindra & Mahindra with a target price of Rs 4,260, indicating an upside of 49%.

The brokerage expects strong growth in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers to support the auto business, although a seasonal decline in tractor volumes and higher commodity costs are likely to weigh on margins.

Citi estimates total vehicle volumes to rise 15.7% year-on-year in the September quarter. Passenger vehicle volumes are expected to grow 26%, commercial vehicle volumes 17.8% and three-wheeler volumes 38.7%, while tractor volumes are estimated to decline 5.6%.

The brokerage said, “We pencil in 90bps QoQ gross margin decline due to weaker mix (seasonal decline in tractor volumes) and elevated commodity cost pressures. We will watch out for any change in guidance on tractor volumes. (currently mid-single digit).”

Citi expects revenue to rise 26.7% year-on-year in the quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are estimated to decline 1.8% because of margin pressure.

Citi on Maruti Suzuki: ‘Buy’

Citi has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Maruti Suzuki with a target price of Rs 16,500, indicating an upside of 42%.

Maruti Suzuki remains one of Citi’s preferred auto names, with strong volume growth expected to support the business despite higher commodity costs. The brokerage expects the product mix and recent price increases to provide some support to profitability.

Citi estimates Maruti Suzuki’s September-quarter volumes to rise 26.5% year-on-year and revenue to increase 28.5%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, however, are expected to decline 11.6% as cost pressures persist.

The brokerage said, “We expect 30bps QoQ gross margin decline due to continued rise in commodity costs. Slight price hikes and better mix should support EBITDA margin.”

Citi has retained Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra as its top picks in the sector.

Citi’s ‘Buy’ calls: 5 stocks with highest upside

Company Rating Target price Upside Mahindra & Mahindra ‘Buy’ Rs 4,260 49% Maruti Suzuki ‘Buy’ Rs 16,500 42% Endurance Technologies ‘Buy’ Rs 3,350 33% Tenneco Clean Air India ‘Buy’ Rs 650 32% Hero MotoCorp ‘Buy’ Rs 6,670 31%

Citi expects the sector to contend with higher input costs even as volume growth remains supportive. The brokerage expects operating leverage and recent price increases to provide some relief, while the festive season should provide a better read on underlying demand.

Citi said, “Healthy YoY volume growth over 1HFY27 was aided by a weak base. However, as we head into 2HFY27, 1) the base gets tougher, 2) OEMs continue to take price hikes, and 3) weak monsoons could impact rural demand.”

Citi on Endurance Technologies: ‘Buy’

Citi has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Endurance Technologies with a target price of Rs 3,350, indicating an upside of 33%.

Endurance Technologies is among Citi’s preferred auto-component names, with healthy two-wheeler volumes expected to support revenue and operating performance. The brokerage expects consolidated revenue to rise 22.8% year-on-year in the September quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are estimated to grow 16.1%.

Citi said, “Healthy 2W volume growth could help offset commodity costs impact leading to slight expansion in margins QoQ. Aluminium prices have been more benign, which should support margin.”

The brokerage expects healthy two-wheeler volumes to partly offset commodity cost pressure, with more benign aluminium prices providing additional support to margins.

Citi on Tenneco Clean Air India: ‘Buy’

Citi has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Tenneco Clean Air India with a target price of Rs 650, indicating an upside of 32%.

The company is expected to benefit from steady demand across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Citi estimates revenue to rise 22.5% year-on-year in the September quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are expected to increase 13%.

Citi said, “We expect steady top-line growth (YoY) given strong trends in PVs and CVs demand. Any commentary on new orders wins and exports is important to watch out for.”

The brokerage expects a modest decline in the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin during the quarter. New order wins and export trends will remain key areas to watch as the company moves through FY27.

Citi on Hero MotoCorp: ‘Buy’

Citi has given a ‘Buy’ rating to Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 6,670, indicating an upside of 31%.

Hero MotoCorp rounds out Citi’s five highest-upside ‘Buy’ calls. The brokerage expects volume growth to provide operating leverage, although higher commodity costs are likely to put pressure on gross margins.

Citi estimates total volumes to rise 10.5% year-on-year in the September quarter and revenue to increase 20%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation are expected to grow 6.5%, while profit after tax is estimated to rise 14.6%.

The brokerage said, “We pencil in 100bps QoQ gross margin decline due to higher commodity costs but double-steady volume growth could lead to operating leverage. We would watch out for rural demand commentary.”

Citi on festive season demand

Rural demand will be particularly important as the festive season approaches. Citi expects management commentary on rural demand, margin pressure and market share trends to be key discussion points for two-wheeler companies.

Across the sector, Citi expects two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers to see average gross-margin declines of 100 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 350 basis points year-on-year. For passenger vehicle original equipment manufacturers, it expects average gross-margin declines of 70 basis points quarter-on-quarter and 390 basis points year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.