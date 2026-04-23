India’s equity markets are undergoing a huge transformation, positioning the country as a global powerhouse of capital growth. According to the latest report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India has recorded a 30-year annualised market capitalisation growth of 15.2%, reaching $ 5.3 trillion in 2025.

FY26: Blockbuster year for fund mobilisation

The Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) emerged as a “blockbuster” year for fund mobilisation, with Rs 20.3 lakh crore raised through equity and debt instruments. A record 219 companies tapped the public markets to raise Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the highest annual mobilisation in history.

This momentum was led by 108 mainboard listings, but the maturing SME segment also made its mark, with the average issue size on the NSE Emerge platform jumping to Rs 48 crore from Rs 13 crore in FY20.

Changing face of the Indian investor

Beyond the numbers, the most striking evolution is the demographic shift of the Indian investor. The registered investor base has swelled to 12.9 crore, growing 3.2x in the last five years. This expansion is no longer confined to traditional financial hubs; while Maharashtra became the first state to surpass 2 crore investors, participation is broadening across the country.

The new Indian investor is younger and more diverse. Investors under 40 years old accounted for nearly 79% of new registrations in FY26, pushing the median investor age down from 36 to 33 years in just half a decade. Furthermore, female participation has seen a structural rise, now comprising 24.9% of the total investor base.

Analysing the changing investment trends

However, a look at the data reveals some striking trends. While the investor base is democratising, the actual trading volume remains “highly skewed”. A tiny cohort of high-value participants—just 0.2% of investors—contributes 78% of the cash market turnover. This concentration is even more pronounced in the derivatives segment, where roughly 5% of investors account for 87% of equity options activity.

While the US remains the world’s largest market at $ 73.3 trillion, the narrative is shifting toward the East; China and India are successfully broadening their market-cap distribution, even as the US market becomes increasingly concentrated around its tech giants.

As India celebrates a year of record-breaking IPOs and an emerging youth investor class, the market remains a landscape of two halves. First, a massive, growing retail base that provides the foundation. Lastly, a small sliver of institutional and proprietary traders drives the vast majority of the financial flow.