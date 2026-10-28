The Indian equity benchmarks are trading sharply lower on Wednesday, October 28, weighed down by tumbling information technology stocks. The Sensex was 640 points lower, or 0.9%, at 72,960.44 points while the Nifty fell 140 points, or 0.6%, to 22,605.55 points.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was the worst hit, plunging over 3%. All constituents of the index were trading in the red. Infosys was the major laggard, falling over 5%, followed by Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services, which declined around 3.5% each. HCL Technologies was down 2.7%, Wipro fell 1%, while midcap Mphasis tanked around 5%.

Several reasons are dragging down tech stocks today including the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, higher crude oil prices, and persistent selling by foreign investors.

Here are 4 key factors weighing on the index.

#1 US FOMC Decision

The US Federal Open Market Committee’s interest rate decision is due late on Wednesday, where comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will be closely tracked.

Market participants have turned cautious ahead of the policy decision over concerns that borrowing costs in the US could stay higher for longer. The Indian IT sector, that mirrors sentiment across the US, is also under selling pressure as a result.

#2 Global AI optimism

Renewed optimism for artificial intelligence led stocks across Asia weighed on sentiment for Indian tech majors. South Korea’s Kospi surged over 6% in early trade after semiconductor giant SK Hynix’s earnings surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Shares of SK Hynix and Samsung jumped nearly 9%. The recent rally in India IT stocks was interestingly driven by weakening sentiment around the AI trade globally.

#3 Elevated crude oil price

Higher crude oil prices, with Brent crude oil hovering near $116 per barrel, is weighing on the benchmark indices and also pulling down IT stocks.

India relies heavily on oil imports to meet the demand in the country and elevated crude prices can raise the import bill significantly.

#4 Infosys guidance cut

The IT stocks have been under pressure after tech giant Infosys lowered its revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 1-2% from 1.5-3% earlier due to pricing pressure on large contracts and weakness in key industry segments.

IT stocks had rallied initially at the beginning of the earnings for Q2FY27 but Infosys lowering guidance has soured the sentiment.

What lies ahead for benchmarks?

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments noted that a fall in crude oil prices and an end to the relentless selling by foreign investors can revive the domestic market sentiment.

“The market has turned decisively weak with indications of about 250 points cut in Nifty implied open. There are reports of possible renewed strikes by the US on Iran after the mid-term elections in the US. Brent crude has again firmed up to above $115, which is bad news for the Indian economy and markets,” Vijayakumar said.

“For the Indian market to revive there are two important conditions now. One, crude prices have to decline. There is no clarity on that. Two, FPIs have to stop their relentless selling and turn buyers. For this to happen changes in the LTCGs tax appears inevitable now. There is a high probability of this happening since the massive FPI outflows – $19 billion in 2025 and $31 billion so far this year- have started hurting India’s otherwise good macros.”