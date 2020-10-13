  • MORE MARKET STATS

4 consumer stocks look to gain up to 15% on strong rural, unlock-led demand in ‘new-normal’

By: |
October 13, 2020 2:34 PM

Rural India contributes 35 per cent of total FMCG sales and has been holding strong. The outlook remains positive owing to the favourable monsoon.

HUL, Britannia, Titan, fmcgThe brokerage firm noted that the supply chain is mostly back on track and product availability issues have vanished.

On the back of strong tailwinds of demand from rural India, unlocking process and industry consolidation, consumer space stocks seem to be in the positive territory. Research and brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expects second-quarter performance for the current fiscal to show signs of recovery on the back of better consumer sentiment and improving the supply chain. It sees an increase of 3.3 per cent in sales and 1.1 per cent in PBT. It is observed that in the new normal set-up demand has been recovering. Rural India contributes 35 per cent of total FMCG sales and has been holding strong. The outlook remains positive owing to the favourable monsoon, a good harvest of rabi crops, higher MNREGA spends and MSPs.

The brokerage firm noted that the supply chain is mostly back on track and product availability issues have vanished. “Packaged food products and hygiene products witnessed robust demand since the beginning of the lockdown, however, demand has now peaked out,” analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said. For the jewellery segment, it expects second-quarter sales to be better than first-quarter sales due to Unlock India, an increase in the number of operational stores and some karigars coming back.

Related News

Top stock picks:

Britannia Industries: The stock was trading firm with over 1 per cent gain in today’s volatile session. The brokerage firm believes the best quarter is behind and the impact of unlocking and pantry destocking has started softening growth rates. Its long term outlook remains intact led by innovations, affordable pricing, direct distribution reach, success in non- biscuits segments, cost efficiency programs and high growth in Hindi heartland. Prabhudas Lilladher retained a ‘buy’ rating with a 15-month target price of Rs 4,279, implying an upside of nearly 15 per cent from the previous close.

Hindustan Unilever: The brokerage firm retained HUL as a structural pick in the consumer space due to its strengths in key categories of Personal Hygiene, Haircare, laundry and growing foods portfolio. “Assuming 90 per cent payout over FY20-23, HUL is expected to end FY23 with a cash surplus of Rs 78 per share, making it ripe for buyback,” it said. The brokerage firm has retained ‘hold’ and advised to ‘accumulate’ on every decline. It pegged a target price of Rs 2,254, a 5% upside.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Prabhudas Lilladher believes low base in Auto paints and gradual recovery in other industries led by consumer durables will result in positive momentum. Kansai has entered high growth segments like Adhesives, Construction chemicals and Wood coatings which will diversify sales and boost growth. It has maintained a buy rating to the stock with a 15-month target price of Rs 550, over 15 per cent potential upside.

Titan Company: The brokerage firm has upgraded rating from hold to accumulate. Its optimism on Titan has been elevated by faster than expected rebound in jewellery sales and improved competitive position post-Covid scenario. “We estimate 47% decline in FY21 EPS to Rs 9.3 but an increase to Rs 23.9 and Rs 29.4 in FY22 and FY23,” it said. The brokerage firm has revised the target price to Rs 1,322, from Rs 1,057 earlier and upgraded it to ‘Accumulate’.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firm. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Britannia IndustriesFMCGHUL
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. 4 consumer stocks look to gain up to 15% on strong rural unlock-led demand in new-normal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1If history is any indication, stock market investors could be in for a treat in the coming years
2Asian shares mixed as China reports faster growth in trade
3Infosys share price hits new 52-week high again today, rallies 124% since March; HCL Tech at new high