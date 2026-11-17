A good quarter can get a stock noticed, but the real test is whether the momentum lasts. With commercial vehicle demand picking up, new businesses taking shape and margins showing signs of recovery, the brokerage house JM Financial sees several stocks worth a closer look after their latest updates.

The brokerage has identified five stocks with ‘Buy’ ratings and potential upside of up to 54.1%.

Let’s take a closer look at the brokerage’s investment rationale.

JM Financial on FirstCry

JM Financial has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry with a target price of Rs 245, This indicates a potential upside of 54.1% from the levels Rs 159 mentioned in the report.

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Q2 FY27 results were mixed. Consolidated revenue rose 14% year-on-year, helped by a strong India multi-channel business, where revenue grew 18.6%, the fastest in eight quarters.

However, profitability took a hit. Gross margin fell 154 basis points YoY to 35.1%, weighed down by higher costs, discounting on diapers and crude-linked inputs. Some festive demand also shifted to the December quarter.

JM Financial believes the pressure may be easing. According to the brokerage, diaper competition is moderating, crude-linked cost pressures are easing and price increases are gradually catching up with costs.

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Although it has reduced its FY27 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) estimate by around 18%, it has broadly retained its FY28 and FY29 estimates. The brokerage believes the “worst is likely behind” the company and expects a sharper margin recovery from the third quarter of FY27.

JM Financial on Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries is the another stock on the list, with a potential upside of 25.1% from current levels. JM Financial has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and revised its target price to Rs 294 from Rs 292.

The company’s second-quarter adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 25% YoY to Rs 1.7 billion, exceeding JM Financial’s estimate by around 18%. Better operating performance, higher other income and lower interest costs supported the improvement.

But the brokerage is also tracking Belrise’s expanding order pipeline. The company has secured orders for complete commercial vehicle chassis and three-wheeler bodies. These contracts could together generate peak revenue of Rs 2.5-3.2 billion from the first quarter of FY28.

Its expansion into consumer electronics and aerospace and defence could provide additional growth avenues. Management is targeting “more than 10% of manufacturing revenue from aerospace and defence” within the next 12-18 months.

JM Financial believes the new contracts strengthen the company’s growth visibility beyond its traditional business. It has also raised its earnings estimates following the quarterly performance.

JM Financial on GMR Airports

GMR Airports is another ‘Buy’ recommendation, with JM Financial setting a target price of Rs 115 against a CMP of Rs 99. This translates into a potential upside of 16.2%.

The immediate challenge is passenger traffic. In October 2026, passenger growth remained flat YoY, including traffic from the newly added Nagpur and Bhogapuram airports. Excluding these additions, organic passenger traffic declined 3.9%.

Hyderabad airport remained a key area of weakness, with passenger traffic falling 12.1% YoY. This marked its ninth consecutive month of annual decline.

The brokerage expects traffic to stay weak until November 2026, then improve in December on a favourable base effect. Stable international passenger traffic could also support non-aeronautical revenues.

JM Financial has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating, valuing operational airports at around 21 times their 12-month forward enterprise value to EBITDA.

JM Financial on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

JM Financial has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, with a target price of Rs 1,593 against a CMP of Rs 1,378 as mentioned in the report. The implied upside is 15.6%.

The brokerage sees complex generics and biosimilars as key drivers of the company’s medium-term growth. Recent talks with the CFO pointed to progress in semaglutide and abatacept.

Semaglutide batches have transitioned to OneSource after manufacturing scale-up challenges. Validation is complete, and final fill-finish work is underway. Management is targeting the Canada launch before the end of November 2026 and Brazil commercialisation by the end of December.

For abatacept, the company expects US approval by December 2026 and is targeting “over 25% market share over time”. JM Financial believes these products could help replace the contribution from lenalidomide and support a recovery in profitability.

The brokerage expects revenue, EBITDA and adjusted PAT to grow at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 13%, 22% and 21%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28.

For investors, JM Financial’s recommendations cover different business triggers, from a potential margin recovery at FirstCry to order-led growth at Belrise and improving passenger traffic at GMR Airports.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.