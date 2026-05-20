3x order surge: Why JM Financial predicts 12% upside for this defence sector stock
JM Financial has resumed coverage on Data Patterns India with an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of Rs 4,080, implying ~12% upside. The brokerage highlights strong order inflows, rising defence spending, and long-term growth visibility driven by indigenisation and aerospace electronics demand.
Data Patterns India, a defence and aerospace electronics company, is in focus. In the latest report, the brokerage house JM Financial highlighted strong growth visibility backed by rising defence spending and indigenisation push to the stock.
According to the brokerage report, the company is positioned as a key player in defence electronics due to its end-to-end design and manufacturing capabilities.
JM Financial on Data Patterns: Domestic demand boost
JM Financial has resumed coverage on the stock with an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of Rs 4,080. This implies an upside potential of around 12% from current levels.
The report said, “Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider with end-to-end design and manufacturing capabilities.”
It further added that the company is likely to benefit from higher domestic demand, especially in advanced electronic systems used in defence applications.
JM Financial expects strong financial performance over the medium term. This is supported by execution strength and rising demand for defence electronics systems.
According to the report, “We expect order inflow CAGR of ~30% over FY26–28E and translate to 25%/26% CAGR in revenue/EPS over FY26–FY28.”
The brokerage also noted that management has maintained stable guidance despite volatility in quarterly performance.
It said, “Management has retained revenue growth guidance of 20–25% and EBITDA margin guidance of 38-40% for the near term.”
Execution, margins and operational strength
Operational performance has remained a key focus area for the company.
The report highlighted that EBITDA performance remained healthy even when revenue dipped in one of the quarters. The company is also working on improving cash conversion cycles, which is important for long-term capital efficiency in defence manufacturing.
Valuation
At current levels, the stock is trading at elevated valuation multiples, but JM Financial believes earnings visibility supports the premium.
The brokerage said, “We resume coverage with Add, valuing the stock at 52x FY28E EPS of Rs 78, which yields a target price of Rs 4,080.”
It further added, “Thus, we arrive at a target price of Rs 4,080, implying ~12% upside from the current levels and resume coverage with an Add rating.”
Disclaimer: Investment insights and target prices in this report are sourced from brokerage analysis and do not constitute direct investment advice, an endorsement, or an offer by the publication. Equity investments are subject to market risks, and defence sector stocks can experience volatility driven by policy changes and execution timelines. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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