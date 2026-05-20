Data Patterns India, a defence and aerospace electronics company, is in focus. In the latest report, the brokerage house JM Financial highlighted strong growth visibility backed by rising defence spending and indigenisation push to the stock.

According to the brokerage report, the company is positioned as a key player in defence electronics due to its end-to-end design and manufacturing capabilities.

JM Financial on Data Patterns: Domestic demand boost

JM Financial has resumed coverage on the stock with an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of Rs 4,080. This implies an upside potential of around 12% from current levels.

The report said, “Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider with end-to-end design and manufacturing capabilities.”

It further added that the company is likely to benefit from higher domestic demand, especially in advanced electronic systems used in defence applications.

Let’s take a look at the key factors investors need to watch out of this stock –

Order book strength and growth visibility

One of the biggest positives highlighted is the sharp jump in orders.

The brokerage noted, “Data Patterns reported order inflows of Rs 530 crore in Q4FY26, aggregating to Rs 1,130 crore for FY26 (+3x YoY).”

JM Financial pointed out that there are already large deals in advanced stages of approval, which could further support growth in the coming quarters.

The report stated, “Management has indicated that there are orders worth Rs 1,100 crore that are already negotiated and expected in the near term.”

It also highlighted additional opportunities in the pipeline, including larger defence programmes expected to convert into orders gradually.

The brokerage expects continued momentum. It estimates an order inflow growth of around 30% CAGR over FY26 to FY28, which is likely to translate into healthy revenue and earnings expansion.

Revenue and earnings growth outlook

JM Financial expects strong financial performance over the medium term. This is supported by execution strength and rising demand for defence electronics systems.

According to the report, “We expect order inflow CAGR of ~30% over FY26–28E and translate to 25%/26% CAGR in revenue/EPS over FY26–FY28.”

The brokerage also noted that management has maintained stable guidance despite volatility in quarterly performance.

It said, “Management has retained revenue growth guidance of 20–25% and EBITDA margin guidance of 38-40% for the near term.”

Execution, margins and operational strength

Operational performance has remained a key focus area for the company.

The report highlighted that EBITDA performance remained healthy even when revenue dipped in one of the quarters. The company is also working on improving cash conversion cycles, which is important for long-term capital efficiency in defence manufacturing.

Valuation

At current levels, the stock is trading at elevated valuation multiples, but JM Financial believes earnings visibility supports the premium.

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The brokerage said, “We resume coverage with Add, valuing the stock at 52x FY28E EPS of Rs 78, which yields a target price of Rs 4,080.”

It further added, “Thus, we arrive at a target price of Rs 4,080, implying ~12% upside from the current levels and resume coverage with an Add rating.”

Disclaimer: Investment insights and target prices in this report are sourced from brokerage analysis and do not constitute direct investment advice, an endorsement, or an offer by the publication. Equity investments are subject to market risks, and defence sector stocks can experience volatility driven by policy changes and execution timelines. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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